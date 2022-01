The conceptual 'Electric Fixie' electric bike has been designed by Andrey Avgust as a sleek transportation solution for avid urban riders seeking out a way to easily get around town with a bit of assistance. The bike maintains a minimalist design that is sleek and elegant, while the low-maintenance design makes the unit ideal for those who don't want to deal with the fuss of more complicated alternatives. The bike is paired with a display in the middle section of the handlebar where it will provide access to information like battery level, speed, regenerative braking and more.

