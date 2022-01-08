SKOL Search: Matt Corral Scouting Report

Welcome to the first installment of the 2022 SKOL Search series! Initially, I will be focusing on the quarterbacks due to the uncertainty of Kirk Cousins’ future with the Vikings.

A four-star recruit out of California, Matt Corral was initially committed to Florida, but flipped to Ole Miss when the Gators landed Emory Jones right before signing day. Throughout his career, Corral has seen some high peaks and valleys, including multiple five interception games in 2020. However, 2021 saw a much improved version of Corral with him tossing just five interceptions compared to his 14 the previous year.

Strengths

Corral looks like a natural throwing the football. He has an effortless throwing motion. His lower half is in-sync with his upper half, accentuating his good ball placement and accuracy. Thrives on throwing deep routes on the outside, consistently dropping them in the bucket. Over the middle, he needs some work, displaying eratic placement on deep shots. Has a piss missile for an arm, which allows him to make every throw at the next level. Corral is also a true gunslinger. He hasn’t met a throw that he doesn’t think he can make. Shows patience in the pocket. Displays excellent rushing ability. Knows when to break the pocket for a run and displays a level of fearlessness usually reserved for fullbacks. Can play well outside of structure, but thrives inside of it, especially in the pocket. His decision making has grown leaps and bounds this year. Still takes chances, but is much more calculated.

Weaknesses

Needs to stop taking unnecessary hits. His fearless rushing style got him injured in college (lower leg multiple times) and will haunt him more at the next level. Transitioning away from a RPO-heavy offense should help that. Ran an offense predicated on a lot of half-field reads. Will need work in this area, as he will with his internal clock. Too often on deep concepts, he would stay in the pocket for four-plus seconds. His ability to sense pressure is not bad persay, but definitely inconsistent. Needs to get better on taking the safe play instead of always trying to find the deep shot. Strays out of mechanics under pressure and on the move, causing accuracy issues.

Grading Scale

Arm Strength 8.9/10

Accuracy 8.1/10

Footwork 8.4/10

Ball Placement 7.9/10

Throwing Motion 8.8/10

Progressions 7.1/10

Decision Making 8.2/10

Functional Mobility 8.5/10

Durability 7.1/10

Poise 8.5/10

Grade 81.5 Second Rounder