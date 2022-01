Having found consistency in their game if not their lineup, the Kings will next contend with a Detroit Red Wings franchise whose rebuild has mirrored their own in many ways. The short-handed Kings played three of their better games of the season, despite missing four players due to COVID protocols and four more with injuries in their most recent outing. They lost battles of special teams and opportunism that caused them to go to overtime in a win over Vancouver and lose a game against Nashville despite dominating most of both matches. They wedged a commanding victory over Philadelphia in between.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO