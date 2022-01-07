ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette Police Working Major Vehicle Crash Involving Pedestrian in Critical Condition

By DJ Digital
 3 days ago
Scott Rodgerson, Unsplash

The Lafayette Police Department says they are currently on the scene of a major vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

UPDATE: Investigators were able to review the video from the scene and determine that the victim from last night’s crash was attempting to cross the street when the crash occurred. The victim is still listed in critical condition.

ORIGINAL STORY: Around 6 p.m. Friday night, a crash occurred in the 1200 block of Carmel Drive in Lafayette, not far from the intersection near Pinhook.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e2e5i_0dgKqz4p00
Google Maps

According to Lafayette Police Department Public Information Officer Robin Green the crash involved a female pedestrian that was walking on the side of the road when she was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound.

The impact of the crash threw the pedestrian into the southbound lane, which resulted in her being hit a second time by a vehicle that was traveling in the southbound lane of the same road.

Lafayette: Pinhook and Carmel y'all be careful and hope everything is good

There aren’t many details available at this time, but the victim in the pedestrian crash was transported to a local hospital where she is currently listed in critical condition.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Lafayette Woman Dies after Being Struck Twice on Carmel Drive

Lafayette Police Sergeant Robin Green says that a woman who was struck on Carmel Drive has now succumbed to her injuries. The woman was on Carmel near its intersection with Pinhook, and she was trying to cross the street. According to Green, 30-year-old Shantel Simpson of Lafayette was walking alongside...
Lafayette Police Department Records First Homicide of 2022

Lafayette Police are investigating a homicide they say happened just before one o'clock Monday morning. Officials with the police department are giving out very little information about the fatal shooting that happened in the 400 block of Haig Street. What they have released is that officers were called out to the location to find a 58-year-old man who had been shot. The victim was taken to a hospital, but he later succumbed to his injuries.
LPD Releases Vehicle of Interest in Fatal Evangeline Thruway Hit-and-Run, Asks Public for Help

The Lafayette Police Department is asking for your help as they continue to investigate a fatal hit-and-run that took place Sunday, January 2 on Evangeline Thruway. Around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, Lafayette Police responded to a hit and run vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in the 2100 block of Evangeline Thruway. According to a release from LPD, a woman was attempting to cross Northwest Evangeline Thruway when she was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound.
Arnaudville Man Booked in Lafayette Overdose Death

Two months after a woman who was found by Lafayette police died of a drug overdose, investigators say they have arrested someone in connection with that case. Police officers found the woman on October 23 in the 500 block of Jefferson Street. When officers arrived on the scene, the woman was unconscious. She was taken to an area hospital, where she died on October 30. Police have not released the deceased's name.
