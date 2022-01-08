Fertilizer prices, supply chains and winter crops all discussed by Lyon County Ag Agent following recent bouts of biting cold

As of January 4, from Barton County, including Barton, heading north, south, and east we are now in moderate drought. East of Barton, it’s abnormally dry and the forecast isn’t promising. The six to ten-day outlook (January 11 to 15) indicates we are predicted to have a 60 to 70% chance of above normal temperatures and a leaning towards below normal precipitation. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (January 13 to 19) indicates a 50% to 60% chance of above normal temperatures and a 30% to 40% chance of above normal precipitation. Unfortunately, the recent snows, while welcome and serving to protect the wheat crop from cold, added little in the way of moisture. We are only a few months away from the start of spring planting. Producers are coping with a significant increase in input prices, especially fertilizer costs. How can producers deal with this challenge? First, what do we know?

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 19 HOURS AGO