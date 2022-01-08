ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyon County, KS

Fertilizer prices, supply chains and winter crops all discussed by Lyon County Ag Agent following recent bouts of biting cold

By Tagan Trahoon
KVOE
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuckily the recent cold snap that impacted the local listening area didn’t appear to have much effect on local livestock. However; local ag producers would like to see some additional moisture to help bolster winter wheat crops. That’s all according to Lyon County Ag Agent Brian Rees, a...

kvoe.com

