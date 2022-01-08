ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Jim Miller vs. Nikolas Motta rebooked for February after 2021 cancellation

By MMA Junkie Staff, Follow @MMAjunkie
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27yxrp_0dgKlI6D00

For the fourth time, Nikolas Motta has his official UFC debut booked. He’s no doubt hoping this time it sticks.

Motta (12-3 MMA, 0-0 UFC) has been rebooked for a lightweight fight against Jim Miller (33-16 MMA, 22-15 UFC) at the UFC’s Feb. 19 event. A person with knowledge of the booking confirmed the matchup to MMA Junkie following an initial announcement from Motta’s management team at Iridium Sports Agency.

The UFC’s Feb. 19 event takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Broadcast details have yet to be announced, but the card will air and stream on a combination of ESPN and ESPN+.

Motta and Miller were booked to fight this past September, but Miller had to pull out of the fight when he tested positive for COVID-19. Motta picked up a replacement opponent for the card in Cameron VanCamp, but the day before the fight that bout fell apart due to an injury.

Motta was scheduled to make his promotional debut in May 2021 against Damir Hadzovic, but suffered an injury and withdrew from the fight. A former CFFC lightweight champion, Motta signed with the UFC after a dominant decision win on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2020.

Miller had back-to-back unanimous decision losses to Vinc Pichel and Joe Solecki when he was booked to fight Motta. After he recovered from COVID-19, he was booked for a fight a month later against Erick Gonzalez, which he won by knockout 14 seconds into the second round. Although he’s just 5-4 his past nine fights, all five wins have been by stoppage. The knockout was his first in more than five years.

With the addition, the UFC’s Feb. 19 lineup now includes:

  • Kyle Daukaus vs. Julian Marquez
  • Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Stephanie Egger
  • Chad Anheliger vs. Jesse Strader
  • Jim Miller vs. Nikolas Motta
  • Austin Lingo vs. Jonathan Pearce
  • Mario Bautista vs. Khalid Taha
  • Chas Skelly vs. Mark Striegl
  • Nasrat Haqparast vs. TBA
  • Ilir Latifi vs. Alexandr Romanov
  • Diana Belbita vs. Gloria de Paula
  • Jamahal Hill vs. Johnny Walker

Comments / 0

Related
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Joe Rogan laments Amanda Nunes’ performance at UFC 269: ‘It’s inexcusable to be that tired in the second round’

This past weekend, Julianna Peña authored one of the biggest upsets in UFC history when she submitted Amanda Nunes at UFC 269 to become the new women’s bantamweight champion. As with any major upset, the conversation quickly turned to whether Nunes, who was a -1000 favorite heading into the fight, had taken the challenger lightly, and UFC commentator Joe Rogan seems to think that was part of it.
JAKE PAUL
firstsportz.com

Jake Paul mounts fresh attack on UFC President Dana White over raised PPV prices to $74.99

The non-sensical rivalry between a fighter and a fight business owner seems to never end and in today’s news, yet again, Youtuber-cum-boxer Jake Paul comes to take another dig at UFC President Dana White against whom he is going intense back and forth on Twitter for the past few days. As for now, Paul decided to attack the increment of UFC’s pay-per-view prices. The previous PPV price was $69.99 for each event which goes up to $74.99 now.
UFC
hotnewhiphop.com

Jake Paul Celebrates New Year By Sharing Photo With Drake

Jake Paul celebrated New Year's by sharing a picture of himself partying with Drake on Instagram. The two posed in front of a scenic view in St. Barths. This isn't the first time Paul has interacted with the Toronto rapper. Back in April, Paul said that Drake DM'd him a congratulatory text after his fight with Ben Askren.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana White
Person
Vinc Pichel
Person
Ilir Latifi
KHON2

Max Holloway withdraws from UFC 272 fight due to injury

Max Holloway has withdrawn from his UFC 272 bout against Alexander Volkanovski due to injury, per ESPN’s Brett Okamoto. The fight between Holloway and Volkanovski was for the UFC men’s featherweight belt. Holloway re-aggravated a previous injury, per Okamoto. A replacement for Holloway has yet to be named.
UFC
mymmanews.com

Derrick Lewis vs Tai Tuivasa added to UFC 271 in February

Fresh off his record-setting knockout to close out the UFC’s calendar for 2021, UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis is set to return just two months later. After knocking out Chris Daukaus at UFC Vegas 45 in December, the final event for 2021, Lewis is reportedly set to face rising heavyweight contender Tai Tuivasa at UFC 271 in February.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Combat#Mma#Iridium Sports Agency#Espn#Cffc
MMA Fighting

Charles Oliveira open to fights with fellow UFC champions Alexander Volkanovski, Kamaru Usman

Charles Oliveira could be the next UFC champion pursuing double gold. Fresh off a thrilling third-round submission over Dustin Poirier in his first defense of the lightweight belt at UFC 269, “do Bronx” told MMA Fighting’s Portuguese-language podcast Trocação Franca he agrees with his coach Diego Lima that chasing more titles is definitely doable.
UFC
The Independent

Jake Paul begins MMA training amid UFC contract debate with Dana White

Jake Paul has seemingly begun training in mixed martial arts after outlining what it would take for him to fight in the UFC. The YouTube star has gone 5-0 as a professional boxer, with his last three wins coming against ex-UFC stars Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley – the latter of whom Paul beat twice.Paul has knocked out every man he has boxed, and the 24-year-old now appears to be targeting a move into MMA.After calling out Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal, Paul sent UFC president Dana White a contract proposal, saying he would fight Masvidal under MMA rules...
UFC
The Independent

UFC Fight Night live stream: How to watch Calvin Kattar vs Giga Chikadze online and on TV

The first UFC event of 2022 takes place this weekend, with a clash between featherweight contenders set to headline the card.Calvin Kattar takes on Giga Chikadze in the Fight Night main event, with each man looking to force his way into the title picture at 145lbs.American Kattar (22-5) last competed 12 months ago, when he suffered a historic beating by former champion Max Holloway, who broke numerous striking records en route to a comprehensive points victory.Chikadze (14-2), meanwhile, is seen as one of the hottest prospects at featherweight. The Georgian is unbeaten in three-and-a-half years and carries a nine-fight...
UFC
The Independent

UFC 272: Alexander Volkanovski vs Max Holloway and Petr Yan vs Aljamain Sterling title fights set

Two title fights are set to take place at UFC 272, according to UFC president Dana White.The event, which is scheduled for 5 March at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, is expected to be headlined by a trilogy bout between featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and former title holder Max Holloway.The card is also set to feature a rematch between bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and interim title holder Petr Yan.LATEST: Holloway out of title fight with Volkanovski at UFC 272White revealed the news to ESPN on Wednesday, though it has been reported that contracts are yet to be signed...
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev Set For February

UFC lightweight contenders Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev are set to collide at a UFC Fight Night event on February 19 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Instagram page Full Violence was the first to report the news of the matchup, with the promotion officially confirming it themselves soon after. A former UFC lightweight champion, dos Anjos is 2-2 in his last four Octagon appearances and is coming off of a split-decision victory over Paul Felder at UFC Vegas 14 back in November 2020. Fiziev on the other hand is riding a five-fight winning streak currently and will try to build on a third-round knockout victory over Brad Riddell at UFC Vegas 44 in his most recent outing.
UFC
The Independent

UFC champion Kamaru Usman tells ‘haters’ to ‘kill’ themselves in furious social media post

Kamaru Usman launched an angry tirade at a number of his Snapchat followers at the weekend, telling his “haters” to “kill” themselves.The UFC welterweight champion fought three times in 2021, retaining his title on each occasion to establish himself as the promotion’s pound-for-pound No1 men’s fighter.Despite achieving widespread appreciation for his skills, the Nigerian-American still has his detractors, at whom he hit out in a Snapchat story.“Whomever you are watching my story, please just choke yourself,” Usman wrote, per the Mirror. “2022 started and your life is centred around others.“Better yet, kill yourself. Having fun watching my life and...
UFC
The Independent

UFC 2022 schedule: Every major fight happening this year

Following one of the most successful and engrossing years in the history of the UFC, the mixed martial arts promotion will look to keep building in 2022.2021 saw Conor McGregor fight twice, marking his most active year since 2016. The Irishman lost to Dustin Poirier in each outing, suffering a horrific broken leg in the most recent, but he is targeting a summer return to the Octagon.Elsewhere, newer stars like Israel Adesanya, Khamzat Chimaev and Sean O’Malley will look to further enhance their legacies and profiles, while featherweight queen Amanda Nunes will surely seek to regain her bantamweight belt...
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

62K+
Followers
111K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy