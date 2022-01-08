ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mobile NY Sports Betting Is Live Today: What You Need To Know

By Matthew Waters
legalsportsreport.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRejoice, weary George Washington Bridge travelers: mobile NY sports betting apps are live today. The New York State Gaming Commission approved four mobile NY sportsbooks to launch at 9 a.m. Saturday:. Note that the operators do not have to be up and running by 9 am, although most likely...

www.legalsportsreport.com

cheddar.com

Draftkings on NY Mobile Sports Betting Cannibalizing Business in Neighboring States

On Saturday, New York will join neighboring New Jersey and Connecticut in authorizing mobile sports betting. Matt Kalish, president and co-founder of Draftkings North America, joined Cheddar to talk about the landmark change that is estimated to rake in $500 million in annual tax revenue on a potential billion-dollar market. Kalish also addressed the possibility that legalized sports betting in the Empire State could cannibalize his company's revenues in the bordering states. "It's pretty inconvenient, you know, to go across the border to make a bet. And people were doing it, but I think it really stifled a lot of the opportunity," he said. "So while there's some of that going on, I think really a tremendous amount, like a giant percent, of New York will be very incremental."
CONNECTICUT STATE
legalsportsreport.com

Buffalo Bills, FanDuel Strike Mobile NY Sports Betting Partnership

With mobile NY sports betting launching this weekend, the Buffalo Bills announced a new partner. The team announced FanDuel Sportsbook as an official sports betting partner Thursday, shortly after news came that mobile sports betting in New York is set to launch at 9 a.m. Saturday. The deal is multi-year, according to a statement.
GAMBLING
Gothamist.com

Online Sports Betting Is Officially Legal In NY. Here's What To Know.

New Yorkers can now place bets on sporting events from their own home. Or in a bar. Or on the street. Or, well, anywhere in the state. The state Gaming Commission gave the green light to four mobile betting operators to begin taking wagers Saturday, making New York at least the 18th state to permit online sports gambling in some form.
GAMBLING
State
New Jersey State
PIX11

Place your bets: Mobile sports gambling launches in NY

NEW YORK — Mobile sports betting launched in New York on Saturday. The state’s gaming commission had announced on Thursday that four of the nine mobile sports wagering operators it selected in November were approved to accept bets starting Saturday. The announcement applied to Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, FanDuel, and Rush Street Interactive. The New York […]
GAMBLING
bleachernation.com

NY Mobile Sports Betting Begins With Wild Promos, Bonuses

A long run up to New York online sports betting is finally over, meaning bettors can now legally wager with their mobile devices or computers on sporting events. With online wagering now live, the top sportsbook operators are engaged in a competition to register as many new player as possible. Given the urgency from the top apps to get out to a fast start, operators like FanDuel, DraftKings, and Caesars are immediately offering wild sportsbook promos and bonuses to those who sign up.
GAMBLING
RealGM

New York Sports Betting is Live: Best NY Promo Codes To Use

It was a long wait, but in a way, the launch of online sports betting in New York has come right on time. The New York State Gaming commission has allowed four online sportsbooks — Caesars, FanDuel, DraftKings and BetRivers — to commence operations in the Empire State on Saturday, and they are as hungry for your business as you are to legally bet. That means tons of great New York sports betting promos to jump on.
GAMBLING
legalsportsreport.com

The Week In Sports Betting News: When Do Remaining NY Books Arrive?

Happy Monday, everyone, especially to those still riding high on last week’s top sports betting news: the launch of mobile betting in New York. Before completely saying goodbye to 2021, though, make sure to check out the LSR Podcast recapping the biggest stories of last year. We are quickly...
NFL
Lite 98.7

Giddy Up And Buy This Huge Horse Farm In New York Today

Have you ever dreamed of owning a horse farm here in New York State? One is currently for sale in Verona. Here's everything you need to know. The farm for sale is Stoneview Acres. It's currently listed for $699,000. Stoneview Farm offers boarding, training, lessons and sales. According to Zillow, this well groomed and well structured horse farm comes with 18 stalls, a 70' x 150' Indoor Riding Arena and a 90' x 250' outdoor Riding arena.
VERONA, NY
legalsportsreport.com

New TN Sports Betting Regulator Works To Ease Lottery-Caused Backlog

‘s Sports Wagering Advisory Committee is the regulator of TN sports betting as of Jan. 1. It has plenty to tackle already following months of inaction by its predecessor. The SWAC took over the job previously done by the Tennessee Education Lottery after legislation calling for the change passed in 2021.
TENNESSEE STATE
96.1 The Breeze

New York Man Stumped On Jeopardy! By Lay Up Question Involving Governor Hochul

You live in New York, but don't know the answer? That seems impossible, but it happened. See Governor Hochul's reaction to a Jeopardy! question about herself. Last week on the ever-popular weeknight show Jeopardy!, one question should have been a lay-up to everyone across the United States, but especially to those who live in the Empire State. However, instead of being a layup, the question stumped each and every contestant and nobody buzzed in.
TV & VIDEOS
