Premier League

Roberto Carlos a fan of Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrazilian great Roberto Carlos admits he's a fan of Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse. Roberto Carlos highlighted Ward-Prowse in an interview with The Mirror. He said: “I watch all of...

