ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool assistant coach Krawietz reveals mystery loan recall

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool assistant coach Peter Krawietz has revealed an unnamed player has been recalled from his loan spell to join their undermanned squad. The Reds are preparing for tomorrow's home FA Cup third-round...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Liverpool vs Shrewsbury confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of FA Cup fixture today

Liverpool host Shrewsbury Town in the third round of the FA Cup this afternoon with the Premier League club in the midst of a severe Covid-19 outbreak. The Reds saw the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal postponed this week after further positive cases left Liverpool unable to field a team for Thursday’s fixture. FA Cup fourth round draw LIVEThe club’s training ground only reopened on Friday ahead of this weekend’s match, with assistant manager Peter Krawietz expected to take charge after Jurgen Klopp and Pep Lijnders both recorded suspected positive tests. Liverpool could rely on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The FA Cup has become a lot more important to Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp

Domestic cups do not matter for the big clubs most of the time. And then they do. They have started to matter for Liverpool.The Premier League was Jurgen Klopp’s primary target this season but the possibility of winning the title became much more remote over two disappointing weeks of the festive period. The margin for error is tiny when duelling with Manchester City. Taking two points from three games leaves Liverpool 11 points behind the champions. No one at Anfield is giving up but pragmatism begins to outweigh optimism when double-digit gaps appear at the top of the table.Klopp has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

FA Cup fourth round draw LIVE: Fixtures as non-league sides joined Liverpool and Spurs to discover fate

Kidderminster, the lowest-ranked side remaining in the FA Cup, will play West Ham in the fourth round. The National League North outfit, who stunned Reading with a 2-1 victory on Saturday, are rewarded with a tie at the London Stadium. Non-league side Boreham Wood have been handed a trip to Championship table-toppers Bournemouth.Holders’ Leicester face the winners of Sunday’s late kick-off between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal. The fourth-round matches will be played on the opening weekend of February.Follow Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal LIVE!Full drawCrystal Palace v Hartlepool UnitedBournemouth v Boreham WoodHuddersfield Town v BarnsleyPeterborough United v Queens Park RangersCambridge United...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Reds#Shrewsbury#Tribal Football
The Independent

Covid-hit Liverpool hoping Jurgen Klopp can return for Shrewsbury FA Cup clash

Liverpool assistant coach Peter Krawietz said Jurgen Klopp hopes to be back in the dug-out for Sunday’s home FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury.Krawietz also revealed an unnamed player had been recalled from his loan spell and was hoping to join a squad decimated by coronavirus, which had forced the club to shutdown first-team training earlier this week.When asked if Klopp would be back on the touchline after missing last Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw at Chelsea following a suspected positive Covid-19 test, Krawietz said: “We hope so of course.“He is well so far, he feels fine, but of course the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Klopp reveals 'false positives' caused Liverpool postponements

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has claimed that false positives were behind the COVID-19 outbreak at his club. The Reds were unable to take part in their Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg against Arsenal in midweek, as they did not have enough players available to field a team. Klopp now claims Trent...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

Liverpool great Rush warns Inter Milan; praises Tuchel for Lukaku handling

Liverpool great Ian Rush is convinced they'll be too strong for Champions League opponents Inter Milan. The two giants will meet in the Champions League round of 16. Rush told TMW: "They are two great teams with a prestigious history, but today Liverpool are playing very well. Against the Italians it is always difficult to score, but with those three up there the Reds can certainly score and win by passing the turn."
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Shrewsbury prediction: How will FA Cup third round fixture play out today?

Shrewsbury Town will look to pull off a famous FA Cup shock when they visit a depleted Liverpool side in the third round of the competition this afternoon. A severe Covid-19 outbreak in the Liverpool squad this week, which forced the postponement of the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal, has left the Premier League side without several first-team players ahead of today’s match. FA Cup fourth round draw LIVEManager Jurgen Klopp and assistant manager Pep Lijnders are also set to miss out, with Peter Krawietz expected to take charge of a team that is likely...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Liverpool keeper coach Achterberg encourages Karius to leave

Liverpool goalkeeper coach John Achterberg admits they'd like Loris Karius to leave this month. Karius is out of contract in the summer and is expected to depart given his place in the pecking order and lack of first team action. Achterberg is hopeful the 28-year-old will be able to find...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Liverpool striker Salah: Egypt not AFCON favourites

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah has played down Egypt's Africa Cup of Nations favourites' tag. Egypt open the campaign against Nigeria. "Egypt is not the first candidate to win the tournament, but we will try to win it," he said. "We will do our best to win tomorrow's game and this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Covid boost for Reds as Arsenal look to bounce back – Carabao Cup talking points

Chelsea will hope to complete the job by beating Tottenham to reach the Carabao Cup final this week, while Liverpool and Arsenal are only just getting started in their semi-final.Here, the PA news agency looks at the League Cup talking points.Liverpool hoping for Covid improvementMorning, Reds 🙌Let's have a big week 💪 pic.twitter.com/Sbd5qIK9L9— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 10, 2022Liverpool had their request for a postponement accepted for their semi-final first-leg clash with Arsenal, due to a raft of positive Covid-19 tests. A number of those have since been confirmed as false positives, but the Reds had no choice but to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

From Sarr at Watford to RB Leipzig duo: Top 5 young players to watch at AFCON

With Africa's most prestigious men's football competition kicking off this week, the excitement in the continent and internationally can't be contained. The competition format recently underwent an expansion which will see 24 teams participate in it for only the second time. This expansion highlights how far the tournament has come from its inception in 1957. Some of the favourites going into this tournament include nations such as Algeria, Senegal, Morocco, Cameroon, Egypt and Nigeria.
WORLD
The Independent

Kaide Gordon offers glimpse of bright Liverpool future with landmark goal

For a brief time on Sunday, Kaide Gordon’s Wikipedia entry included the sentence: “He is widely regarded as the greatest footballer ever.” That might be stretching it a bit for a player with a solitary senior goal, which came against a Shrewsbury side in the lower half of League One, but youth can inspire excitement. The promise of potential offers a sense of boundless possibility. Occasionally, it may even be an early glimpse of greatness.Gordon’s page was soon pared back to the more factual details: he was 17 years and 96 days old when he scored and only one man...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Shrewsbury result and five things we learned as Kaide Gordon scores in FA Cup victory

Liverpool were given a brief scare as they were made to come from behind to beat Shrewsbury Town in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday. The visitors took a shock lead at Anfield when Daniel Udoh turned in Nathanael Ogbeta’s dangerous cross at the front post, right in front of the travelling fans. But an equaliser from 17-year-old Kaide Gordon and a Fabinho penalty shortly before half-time saw the Premier League side go into the break ahead. Elijah Dixon-Bonner was denied from close range by Shrewsbury goalkeeper Marko Marosi as the League One side remained in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cambridge and Kidderminster take the headlines – FA Cup talking points

Cambridge and Kidderminster pulled off major giant killings in the FA Cup this weekend.Here the PA news agency takes a look at five things we learned from the action.The FA Cup is still magicTHE MAGIC OF THE CUP! 🤩#CamUTD | ⚫️ 0-1 🟡 pic.twitter.com/gosp6GZ7j7— Cambridge United FC (@CambridgeUtdFC) January 8, 2022The magic and romance of the cup is alive and well. Cambridge topped the list of headline makers on Saturday with a stunning win away at Newcastle For the visitors, who sit in 16th place in League One, it proved to be a famous afternoon as they booked a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool given scare by stubborn Shrewsbury but avoid FA Cup shock

For Shrewsbury, there were seven minutes to savour, for Kaide Gordon one moment that he may recall for a lifetime. The side 15th in League One, 50 places below Liverpool in the pyramid, can cherish the thoughts of the brief time they led at Anfield.Daniel Udoh’s goal proved less historic than Gordon’s first for Liverpool, making him the second youngest scorer in their history, behind only Ben Woodburn, and capping his Anfield bow. Fabinho’s brace and Roberto Firmino’s cheeky comeback goal ensured a shock was avoided. Jurgen Klopp, returning to the touchline after a week in isolation, could see a...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy