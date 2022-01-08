Liverpool assistant coach Krawietz reveals mystery loan recall

For Shrewsbury, there were seven minutes to savour, for Kaide Gordon one moment that he may recall for a lifetime. The side 15th in League One, 50 places below Liverpool in the pyramid, can cherish the thoughts of the brief time they led at Anfield.Daniel Udoh’s goal proved less historic than Gordon’s first for Liverpool, making him the second youngest scorer in their history, behind only Ben Woodburn, and capping his Anfield bow. Fabinho’s brace and Roberto Firmino’s cheeky comeback goal ensured a shock was avoided. Jurgen Klopp, returning to the touchline after a week in isolation, could see a...
