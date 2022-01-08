ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

East Georgia Regional Medical Center announces first baby born in 2022

East Georgia Regional Medical Center is pleased to announce that the first baby born in the new...

Grice Connect

Jane Flack Receives National Award for Nursing Excellence

Jane Flack, a registered nurse at East Georgia Regional Medical Center for over 39 years, has received a national 2021 Nursing Excellence Award. Flack is one of ten national winners selected across all hospitals affiliated with Community Health Systems, one of the leading operators of general acute-care hospitals and outpatient care centers in communities across the United States. The organization’s affiliates include East Georgia Regional Medical Center and 82 other hospitals in 16 states.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Meisha Edwards hopes to offer ‘ripple effect of healing,’ destigmatize mental health issues among underserved communities

When Meisha Edwards (‘14, ‘16, ‘19, ‘21) was 11 years old, she had already made up her mind she wanted to attend Georgia Southern University. “I attended a math and science camp at Georgia Southern when I was 11, and I recalled visiting the Wildlife Center and making ice cream from liquid nitrogen. It was so much fun that I was sold on Southern as my future college destination.”
Grice Connect

DPH Urges Georgians NOT to Go to Hospital Emergency Departments for COVID Testing

To help keep hospital emergency departments open to treat medical emergencies, individuals seeking COVID testing should not go to hospital emergency departments, unless they are experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms requiring urgent medical attention. Asymptomatic individuals or individuals with mild symptoms should find testing sites other than hospital emergency departments. COVID-19...
Grice Connect

Troy Pittman named district engineer for Southeast Georgia

Georgia Department of Transportation Deputy Commissioner Brad Saxon is proud to announce that Troy D. Pittman, P.E. is now DOT’s District Engineer for the Southeast Georgia District. Pittman was promoted to district engineer effective December 1, taking over leadership of Georgia DOT operations in the 26 counties that comprise...
