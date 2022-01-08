A decent Saturday forecast with a cold front passage Sunday

BOSTON (CBS) — A cold front pushed through the area overnight allowing temps to tumble and the commute could be tricky Monday morning. Watch out for black ice as you head out the door and plan for some extra time for traveling.
This front is the leading edge of much colder air, and it won’t be the only drop in temps we get this week. A blast of cold straight from the Arctic will move in Monday night into Tuesday.
Tuesday will be, by far, the coldest day of the season so far with highs in the single digits and teens. Temperatures...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A period of extreme cold begins Monday for the region, with highs in Philadelphia struggling to hit freezing to start the work week. Blustery conditions will keep wind chills in the teens for most of the day.
Some atmospheric parameters are in the right spot for a possible late afternoon snow squall for the north and west. Some models show an isolated squall possibly reaching Philadelphia around 4 or 5 p.m. Monday.
The dangerous cold enters the picture Tuesday, with wind chills near zero degrees. In the Poconos, they will be -20 degrees. The forecast shows a record-tying low of 15 degrees for Philadelphia Tuesday, tying the 1893 record.
On Wednesday morning, the forecast shows a record low for the city with 13 degrees. The record is 14 degrees in 1981. Wednesday’s forecast shows less wind than earlier in the week.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Rain is ending the weekend across the Midlands as watch a cold front moving through the region. Any rain that is falling should end for the most part by midnight with isolated showers possible as we go into the early morning hours on Monday. Cloud cover should begin to clear up by midday but, overall things look to be on the cooler side with highs struggling to reach the 50s in the afternoon.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Bundle up Baltimore, the coldest air of the season arrives!
After starting out Sunday with freezing rain across portions of central Maryland, it turned into a cold and rainy end to the weekend. Rain has exited the region, however, some roads remain wet with areas of ponding.
Temperatures will fall below freezing by Monday morning and any wet surfaces that do not have the opportunity to dry out will likely freeze, resulting in areas of patchy ice.An Arctic blast of air is filtering in behind Sunday’s rain. This will be the coldest air of the winter season, so be sure to brace for high temperatures in the 20s and 30s as we start the work-week, and dress accordingly.
Full winter gear is highly recommended!Our body naturally generates a layer of heat, but blustery northwest winds will work to push that layer of heat away from our skin, making the wind chill or apparent temperature feel much colder than the actual air temperature.
Wind chill values are projected to be in the 10s and 20s on Monday.Stay with WJZ for the latest forecast updates on-air and online.
Colder air continues to filter in behind a cold front that's currently in the offshore waters. Clouds will gradually clear this morning, giving way to mostly sunny skies. High pressure will be building in, so brisk northerly winds are expected into the afternoon. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s, but it will feel cooler because of the wind.
Good Sunday evening! A gloomy day it was, and most of this week will feel the same way. Yesterday's highs were in the upper 60s, but today we've mostly hung out in the mid to low 50s. We have a low chance of rain this evening, but rain chances will increase overnight. Overall, I think light rain showers will be in and around the area before lunchtime tomorrow.
Tonight: Rain will come to an end tonight, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Overnight temperatures will drop into the low and mid 40s by morning. Winds will be between 10 and 15 mph thanks to the cold front. Monday: Clouds should gradually clear and we will have a...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Brrr. The cold has moved back in overnight and most of the week is going to see temperatures on the cold side.
Over the next week, I only have two days, Wednesday and Thursday, with the average daily temperature above normal.
The coldest weather will be in place over the next 24 hours with Tuesday morning lows bottoming out in single digits.
Not only is today going to be cold with the temperature, but wind speeds won’t make things feel much better.
Wind chills will hit double digits this afternoon. Morning wind chills will be down in...
