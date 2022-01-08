ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Navajo Nation reports 270 new COVID-19 cases, one death

By Associated Press
KVIA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation reported 270 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday and one death related to the...

kvia.com

Source New Mexico

Navajo Nation will send $2,000 to adults and $600 to kids in COVID-19 hardship aid

The Navajo people are getting some much needed help from their Tribal government as another round of COVID-19 hardship assistance checks are expected to roll out soon. Enrolled citizens of the Navajo Nation can expect funds in the coming weeks with $2000 for every adult and $600 for minors, after Navajo Nation Tribal leaders signed a resolution approving $557 million in funding to be used as hardship assistance.
ADVOCACY
KVIA

New Mexico extends COVID-19 public health orders

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Department of Health has extended COVID-related orders that include a mask mandate for public indoor spaces. The orders also require health care workers and certain other employees to be up to date on their vaccinations. The extension comes as the omicron variant drives up the case count. Many of the recent positive cases from the highly transmissible variant have been mild infections that haven’t required hospitalization. Still, New Mexico’s hospitals are operating under standards that prioritize immediate medical emergencies. The state also confirmed that New Mexico is following federal guidelines that lessen the isolation and quarantine timeline.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 12K New Cases Reported Saturday As Hospitalizations & Positivity Rate Increase

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland recorded 12,945 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday while the statewide positivity rate and hospitalizations increased, according to the latest round of data from the Department of Health. Hospitalizations rose by 98, bringing the total of Marylanders currently hospitalized with COVID-19 to 3,306. The state reported 49 more people died, raising the death toll to 11,917 since the start of the pandemic. The positivity rate increased to 29.29% over the past 24 hours, a 0.98% increase. Saturday’s figures come as Maryland is under a state of emergency issued by Gov. Larry Hogan in response to rising hospitalizations, which have forced...
MARYLAND STATE
lakepowelllife.com

Navajo Nation to Provide 2nd Hardship Assistance Checks

On Tuesday, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer signed Resolution CD-62-21, approving $557 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for Hardship Assistance to provide direct financial relief for the Navajo people, to help mitigate the devastating effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The resolution was...
POLITICS
krwg.org

New Mexico COVID-19 update: 1,654 new cases, 31 more deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Tuesday announced 1,654 additional COVID-19 cases and 31 more deaths. The 7-Day positivity rate has climbed to 19.8%. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:. 511 new cases in Bernalillo County. 1 new case in Catron...
SANTA FE, NM
abc7amarillo.com

New Mexico Health Department reports 131 new COVID-19 cases in Curry County

State health officials reported 181 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico, along with 7,313 new cases and 11 deaths statewide, on Monday. According to the New Mexico Department of Health, there were 131 new cases of the coronavirus reported in Curry County, 11 new cases in Quay County, 29 cases in Roosevelt County and 10 cases in Union County.
CURRY COUNTY, NM
Health
Health
Politics
Politics
Public Health
Public Health
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
NWI.com

Navajo council votes to send big checks to tribal members

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation's tribal council has voted to send $2,000 checks to each qualified adult and $600 for each child using $557 million in federal coronavirus relief funds. The council's vote to send the checks to about 350,000 tribal members was approved Thursday by...
POLITICS
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZ COVID-19 update: State adds 5,687 new cases; death rate remains among highest in U.S.

Arizona surpassed 24,000 known COVID-19 deaths this week, and while hospitals remain strained, patient levels dropped slightly this week compared with last. On Thursday, Arizona reported 5,687 new COVID-19 cases and 41 new known deaths. COVID-19 and other hospitalizations have remained high in recent weeks, with some hospitals operating near...
ARIZONA STATE
KVIA

First 12 cases of the Omicron variant confirmed in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso health officials confirmed Monday 12 cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant among patients in the community. Health officials say the specimens were collected on Dec. 21 and 22. Six of the patients are male, six are female. The ages of the patients range from their 20s to 70s.
EL PASO, TX
Daily Mail

Seven U.S. states see COVID-19 cases TRIPLE over the past two weeks - including a 964% increase in Hawaii and a 238% jump in New York - as Omicron continues to ravage the nation

The U.S. is experiencing yet another winter Covid surge, with the situation expected to only worsen over in the weeks following the Christmas and New Years holidays. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is averaging 181,948 Covid cases every day, with that number set to increase in the coming days due to reporting lags during the holiday season. Nearly three out of every four cases, or 73 percent, are of the Omicron variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

AOC tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has tested positive for COVID-19, her office confirmed in a statement Sunday evening. What they're saying: "She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance," the statement read.
CONGRESS & COURTS

