When it comes to some of the best coming of age films, one of the first ones that always comes to mind is American Pie. While it’s not as emotional as other movies in the same genre, such as the Hailee Steinfeld-led The Edge of Seventeen or The Perks of Being a Wallflower, this film series has cemented itself as one of the funniest coming of age movies out there - and that’s only continued with its subsequent sequels.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO