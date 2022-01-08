ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelvin Joseph and the top-10 things to watch in Cowboys-Eagles

By K.D. Drummond
 2 days ago
The Dallas Cowboys have called off the dogs. With not much difference between the three and four seeds and with a shot at the two seed relying on the Carolina Panthers, losers of 11 of their last 13, to beat the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it makes sense for Dallas to keep things close in Week 18.

While beating the Philadelphia Eagles and finishing 6-0 in the NFC East is a worthy accomplishment, it’s not reason enough to give wounded players a game off and protecting key guys from further hurt. Dallas looks like they will err on the side of caution with multiple sick (non-COVID) and injury-report players staying behind in Texas. There will most likely be limited, if any, snaps for some of the higher profile players. Those moves of course mean more playing time for some down-roster guys and that leads to some intriguing storylines for Week 18’s matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bossman Fat is going to get serious run

The Cowboys had their corners stolen from them and lucked into Micah Parsons in last April’s first round of the draft. While Parsons by himself makes the draft a win, only he and defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa have been major contributors to the club so far this season. A third key cog will need to emerge from the class and the most likely candidate is Kelvin Joseph.

Joseph, the second-round corner from Kentucky hurt his groin in the preseason finale and then watched Anthony Brown turn in his best season as a pro, leaving Joseph on the sideline for much of the year.

A COVID list trip for Jourdan Lewis moved Brown into the slot for Week 16 and gave Joseph the start at corner opposite Trevon Diggs and he didn’t disappoint. He showed strong coverage in 57 snaps, broke up a pass and only allowed one completion on five targets, and for -2 yards (according to Pro Football Focus).

He played again last week, logging 20 snaps against Arizona. Now with Brown on the COVID list and Trevon Diggs staying in Dallas due to illness, Joseph is going to be the top outside corner in the contest.

It’s a chance for him to shine on a national stage, as he’ll have plenty of chances to check former SEC rival Davonte Smith, the No. 1 wideout for Philadelphia who will be without their top target, TE Dallas Goedert (COVID).

Nahshon Wright will play plenty, too

The Cowboys sort of went back to back on corners in April, selecting Oregon State’s Wright in the third round. Wright was actually the third of three third rounders for Dallas but they invested another top 100 resource in the position. While Lewis will play and Maurice Canady will get some snaps, Wright has a chance to play some corner as well.

He’s only seen 12 defensive snaps so far this season. Wright’s already one of 19 Cowboys who have scored a touchdown this season, returning a blocked kick. The lanky corner reminds many of another Dan Quinn corner, Richard Sherman, just a little less athletic but it will be exciting to see him get his first real action of his career.

Left Tackle Solution

When the Cowboys were rolling with the best available offensive line during the first six weeks, things went well. It was only after they felt they had options that they started making seemingly bad choices. Dallas left La’el Collins on the bench after his suspension ended, leaving an inferior Terence Steele to start at right tackle. They then moved Steele to left tackle when Tyron Smith went out with an ankle injury, but they decided they’d play both Steele and Ty Nsekhe as alternating tackles to protect Prescott’s blindside.

Combined with the failed experiment of replacing Connor Williams with Connor McGovern at left guard, the line’s disarray combined with injuries to Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard has left the offense in a state of turmoil.

With Smith out with COVID, will Mike McCarthy and Joe Philbin continue playing both guys or will they give one player the consistency of the start and finish?

Leighton Vander Esch is trending up

Over the last couple of games, Vander Esch has looked like his best self, a version fans haven’t really seen since 2018. He’s a sure tackler, looking good in coverage and spry in pursuit of ball carriers. This is very important for a couple of reasons. Vander Esch didn’t get his fifth-year option picked up by the club. How could they? He’s been an injured shell of the top rookie that first appeared in Dallas.

For the first part of the season, it didn’t appear he’d have a future in Dallas but now? He may be earning a new contract. With Jabril Cox’s ACL tear early in the season, Dallas has to revisit what their plan is for 2022 at the position and that may now include the Wolf Hunter for Year 5. Even if not, he’s certainly looking to making an impression on the 31 other clubs who could use linebacker help next season.

Who will play linebacker next to LVE?

Parsons absence means he will not break the NFL rookie mark for sacks in a year, which is more than okay. It does however leave a hole next to Vander Esch. Keanu Neal has been the third linebacker all season and though he hasn’t done a very good job at it, he’ll be the second backer here as he was activated from the COVID list.

Players just back from COVID haven’t taken a full amount of snaps for the Cowboys in the past, so it’s expected that there will be others involved in LB play. That won’t include safety Jayron Kearse, who’s filled in for Neal, because he’s being left in Texas due to a hamstring situation. Donovan Wilson is being left behind as well.

The team has avoided playing Luke Gifford on defense and Francis Bernard has been on the COVID list and been out with a groin injury.

Practice squader Davonte Bond is almost assured to be elevated, but who else could play in the box?

Is Noah Brown or Malik Turner WR4?

With Michael Gallup’s injury, Cedrick Wilson clearly slides back into WR3 recognition. At first, when tight end Blake Jarwin went out, Brown played a lot of snaps as he’s a blocking WR who also has some downfield ability. However Turner has excelled when called upon as a true receiving weapon.

A WR with three touchdown receptions is a pretty big deal.

With Jarwin designated to return to the 53-man roster, either Saturday or in the wild-card game, which of the receivers will be the fourth guy in the rotation?

Will any more players score touchdowns?

Dallas has had 19 different players score touchdowns this season.

Offense

CeeDee Lamb

Amari Cooper

Tony Pollard

Ezekiel Elliott

Dalton Schultz

Cedrick Wilson

Blake Jarwin

Malik Turner

Dak Prescott

Sean McKeon

Michael Gallup

Terence Steele

Defense

Trevon Diggs

Anthony Brown

Nahshon Wright

Carlos Watkins

Dorance Armstrong

DeMarcus Lawrence

Chauncey Golston

Watch each of their first scores of the year here.

With many of the frontline players sitting out the game, or potentially pulled early, several other players will have an opportunity to help the team chase the NFL record of 21 different players who scored TDs.

How much will Dak Prescott play?

Prescott has looked a bit unsure of his protection over the last half of the season. With Smith out with COVID, what sense does it make to play Prescott in a game that just isn’t that important?

Certainly playing for the No. 2 seed matters, but there are pros and cons in facing any of the five potential wild-card matchups between the Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals, San Franscisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints and the Eagles for a second-straight week.

There’s certainly a pecking order, and a divisional round home game is likely preferred, but is it worth the risk considering the circumstances?

How much will the other top weapons play?

Cooper is synonymous with leg ailments that he plays through. Lamb takes some incredible hits and already suffered a concussion this season. Gallup was lost for the season last week. Ezekiel Elliott’s rocking a knee brace for Pete’s sake.

Outside of going through the week of practice to stay on schedule, what’s the point of risking any of these players if the team isn’t whole?

Oh yeah, the game

There’s still a game against the hated Eagles on tap.

Even with all of these question marks, Dallas has a chance to put a lot of fear in the Eagles’ hearts. First-year head coach Nick Sirianni wore a Beat Dallas shirt the week ahead of the first matchup in Week 3. Dallas went out and beat the brakes off of them, 41-21.

The Eagles will be shorthanded, already locked into the No. 6 or No. 7 seed but unable to climb any higher. They put a slew of guys on their COVID list early in the week. Dallas will certainly be operating with a slimmed-down game plan, but if they can win convincingly with what only some of their top players participating? That would be a great way to enter the playoffs.

