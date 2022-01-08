ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys Game Day News: Diggs, Wilson, Kearse, Pollard stay home; time for rookie DBs to step up

By Todd Brock
 2 days ago
The regular-season finale often amounts to a de facto playoff game, with a postseason berth riding on the outcome of a divisional grudge match. The Cowboys’ 2021 closer Saturday night could, however, resemble a glorified preseason contest. The team announced several starters would stay behind in Dallas with either illness or injury, and that’s not even counting the COVID absences. Fans can instead expect to get the kind of extended look at little-used depth players that’s normally limited to August, with three rookies set to log serious snaps in the secondary.

Also, we’re looking ahead to potential playoff matchups, gauging what would make this season a success for the Cowboys, and diving into subplots for Saturday. The NFL is moving forward with an L.A. Super Bowl after teasing Dallas earlier this week, we’re naming free agents who should return in 2022, Jerry Jones is pulling a player back from the past, and we’re mocking for new college prospects. That’s all up in News and Notes.

Four more Cowboys not traveling to Philly for final regular season game :: NBC DFW

Thursday’s practice report hinted at it; Friday confirmed it. Trevon Diggs, Donovan Wilson, Jayron Kearse, and Tony Pollard will all stay behind in Dallas as the Cowboys face the Eagles in Week 18. Diggs and Wilson are ill; Kearse has a hamstring issue, and Pollard is nursing a foot injury.

Updates: Trio of drafted DBs likely to contribute :: The Mothership

With the news that the Cowboys will be without Trevon Diggs, Anthony Brown, and Jayron Kearse for Week 18, it’ll be “next man up” for three different youngsters on the Dallas roster. Rookie cornerback Kelvin Joseph has seen his playing time increase; he’ll likely start and get a long look. Fellow first-year players Nahshon Wright and Israel Mukuamu also figure to see significant action.

6 things for Cowboys fans to know about the Week 18 Eagles :: Cowboys Wire

While there’s little to play for on Saturday night, there are some storylines to keep an eye on. Like the Eagles possibly becoming the first team since the merger to go into the playoffs with an 0-and-7 record against winning teams. Or how Philadelphia wide receiver DeVonta Smith will fare against his old SEC nemesis Kelvin Joseph, now a Dallas cornerback.

Eagles activated Jason Kelce from the Reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of matchup vs. Cowboys :: Eagles Wire

The star center was one of several Eagles players moved to the Reserve/COVID list earlier in the week, but Kelce now looks to be available Saturday night. If he starts, it will be his 122nd consecutive regular-season start, the longest active streak among centers.

In pursuit of that very rare successful Cowboys season: Pregame riffing :: The Athletic

How should we define a successful 2021 season for the Cowboys? The NFC East title? Double-digit wins? So far, so good. But if Dallas loses in the first round of the playoffs, 2021 will go in the books as a bust. Lose the next week? Meh. Win the divisional round and make the NFC title match, and now you’re talking. The Super Bowl would be gravy.

Cowboys Wire Pod: Best and worst-case scenarios for the playoffs :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys can be a scary-good team; their jaw-dropping point differential on the 2021 season shows they can blow your doors off when they win… and are usually right there at the end in a loss. So who should scare the Cowboys in the first round of the postseason? Our own K.D. Drummond and Ryan O’Leary look at the possible pairings and discuss why Arizona could pose problems in a rematch, and why the 49ers shouldn’t be taken lightly.

Source: Jaguars will interview Cowboys assistant Kellen Moore for head coaching vacancy :: Sports Illustrated

The Cowboys offensive coordinator was expected to speak with the Jacksonville front office about their head coaching position, interviewing virtually from a Philadelphia hotel room as the Cowboys prepare to play Saturday night. The Jaguars have reportedly already spoken to former Eagles coach Doug Pederson and Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. Former Lions coach Jim Caldwell and Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn are also reportedly on the Jags’ list.

Jerry Jones: If I could bring 1 Cowboy back to help this team, it would be Jason Witten :: Mark Lane (Twitter)

1 pending free agent each NFL team should bring back in 2022 :: Cowboys Wire

The NFL Wire staff makes their picks on which free agent their team should retain in 2022. In Dallas, it’s defensive end Randy Gregory. He’s the perfect complement to DE DeMarcus Lawrence and allows defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to continue to use Micah Parsons as a wild card instead of a dedicated edge rusher.

Requesting backup? NFL exec says league is moving ahead with Super Bowl in California, not Arlington :: Dallas Morning News

After a midweek report that the NFL had looked into AT&T Stadium as a backup venue for Super Bowl LVI in case of a COVID problem in California, the league says they’re going on with the show in L.A. “Every single game we’ve played this year in a full-capacity stadium has allowed us to hone our protocols and prepare not only for game day at SoFi — in what is considered an outdoor building with a roof — but also for Super Bowl week,” a league spokesperson told the Los Angeles Times.

2022 Mock: Cowboys nab Ohio State WR ahead of defense additions in 3-round exercise :: Cowboys Wire

Draft Wire’s new three-round mock draft has the Cowboys going back to the Ohio State well for more young talent, This time it’s wide receiver Chris Olave, who could step into Michael Gallup’s shoes. Dallas also leaves this mock with Georgia safety Lewis Cine and Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis.

The Spun

Sporting News

Cowboys' Mike McCarthy explains why he kept Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, other offensive starters in vs. Eagles

NFL teams whose playoff seeding is all but locked up often rest their starters in advance of the postseason. That wasn't the case for the Cowboys on Saturday night. Quarterback Dak Prescott, running back Ezekiel Elliott and most of the rest of the first-string offense remained in the game until early in the fourth quarter. Their last drive ended with Prescott throwing his fifth touchdown pass of the game, which broke Tony Romo's franchise record for passing touchdowns in a season.
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles Super Bowl legend officially retiring from NFL

Former Eagles running back and Super Bowl winner Jay Ajayi is officially retiring from the NFL. Ajayi, 28, didn’t have a very long NFL career and he wasn’t in Philly very long either. But his legacy in Philly will always be as the extra piece that helped the Eagles on their journey to Super Bowl LII.
NFL
Yardbarker

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was totally right about Dak Prescott

Jerry Jones was not lying when he talked about his Dallas Cowboys’ plans for their Week 18 game at the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night. One of the big questions teams that have already clinched their divisions entering the final regular-season game face is whether they should play starters or give them rest. Jones said before Saturday night’s game that he expected quarterback Dak Prescott to play into the fourth quarter.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Eagles Wide Receiver Makes Embarrassing Mistake

Until the arrival of rookie DeVonta Smith, the Philadelphia Eagles really struggled to find dynamic receivers. On Saturday night, a former second round pick of Philly’s dropped a gimme touchdown that would’ve brought the team within one score of the Cowboys. “We’re watching some bad football,” remarked Jon...
NFL
The Spun

Everyone Is Saying Same Thing About The Cowboys Right Now

The Dallas Cowboys are enjoying a healthy two-score lead over the Eagles with 12 minutes to go in the third. Which has NFL fans collectively asking the same question:. “Why the heck is the Cowboys starting offense still out there?”. It’s possible the Cowboys could move up a playoff spot...
NFL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Reacts To Mike McCarthy’s Controversial Decision

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy played his starters for most of Saturday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys topped the Eagles, 51-26, on Saturday evening. Dak Prescott threw five touchdowns in the win over the Eagles on Saturday night, as the Cowboys finished the season at...
NFL
