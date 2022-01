Rockstar has been in the news for all the wrong reasons at the tail end of 2021, apologizing for its botched release of "Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition" and failing, once again, to announce the much anticipated "Grand Theft Auto 6." Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two, is even suing Game of the Year Winner "It Takes Two" for having too similar a name. All in all, people aren't too happy with the video game publishers. That being said, Rockstar and Take-Two might be in the news for an exciting reason soon. Rumor has it that the studio has dusted off a once-shelved game that fans have requested for years.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 27 DAYS AGO