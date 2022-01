Hit-Boy and Playboi Carti haven’t collaborated since 2017’s “Other Shit,” but that could change soon according to a post from the former on Instagram. It’s been quite some time since fans heard the two on a track together, but Hit-Boy shared a screenshot of their Instagram DMs that suggest they’re willing to hop into the studio again. “I’m With u 4Ever,” wrote Carti in the screenshot, which otherwise censored the rest of their messages.

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO