ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky Adventurers Should Put ‘Chained Rock’ on Their 2022 To-Do List

By Dave Spencer
103GBF
103GBF
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If there's one specific activity that jumps out in my mind from my childhood--one that I absolutely enjoyed and would look for any opportunity that presented itself--it's climbing. WINTER WEATHER LEADS TO THOUGHTS OF SPRINGTIME ACTIVITIES. I look outside my window and see all this snow and think about...

103gbfrocks.com

Comments / 4

Related
103GBF

14 Reasons Why Indiana is a Great Place to Live

Like most people I know, the great state of Indiana has been my home since the day I entered this world. I come from a long line of people on both sides of my family who were born and raised here. Could I have left? Sure. In my line of work, it's quite common for people to bounce around from city to city (or to use media industry lingo, market to market) as they try to work their way up to more populated areas. My wife often jokes about our "Five-Year Plan" where I was going to get some career experience here at home after college then start looking for a job in a bigger city. That was nearly 25 years ago.
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

Register Now for the 2022 Official U.S.C.G. AUX Safe Boating Course in Southern Indiana

With snow on the ground, it's hard to think about warm summer days but here I am already stressing about where to send my kid for summer camp!. One of my favorite things to do in summer is to visit Land Between the Lakes in Western KY. What a fun time we have camping by the water. But one thing I notice is how treacherous the water can be for boaters. We've seen several near-misses and heard of countless tragedies. As a kid, I grew up on Myrtle Beach and we had a boat we'd take into the ocean. Let's just say, I loved my dad but never felt totally safe on our boat among the waves.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Virginia State
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
City
Pineville, KY
State
Tennessee State
City
Snow, KY
103GBF

Overwhelmed With Too Much Stuff? Take The 30 for 30 Declutter Challenge

It's out with the old and in with the new or should we say less in 2022? This year has brought about a Decluttering Challenge and so many folks are jumping on board. I think we can all agree most of us have TOO MUCH STUFF! Unless you have been diagnosed as a true hoarder, I'm pretty sure none of us actually mean to overbuy it just happens. From magazines, saving mail, birthday and Christmas cards, notes, clothes we swear we will wear again when we lose that pesky ten pounds. I think we can literally all relate. Angel here and I don't have any issue with getting rid of stuff. I can purge with the best of people. However, I purge and then purchase more stuff. It's a bad habit. I love clothes, but I do a great job of cleaning out my closet and donating and also taking items to my booth at T & T Vendor Mall. I just have to do a better job in the rest of my house.
OWENSBORO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chained#National Parks#To Do#Adventurers#Tom Blue Furniture#Kentuckytourism Com
103GBF

Another Evansville IN Restaurant Is On the Move

It looks like another Evansville area restaurant is on the move in 2022. Unlike the announcement in November that IHOP, a national chain, would be closing down its current location as soon as its new building is complete at the corner of Burkhardt Road and the Lloyd Expressway, this move involves one of the city's locally owned businesses.
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

How to Check Road Conditions for Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois

Our first blast of winter weather is coming and is bringing with it a little snow and a whole lot of mess. While most schools, as well as some businesses and churches in the Tri-State either close or runn on some sort of delay, chances are you're still expected to be at work on time like any other day. But how do you know what the roads are like so you can adjust your drive time accordingly? If only there were a way. Oh wait, there is.
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

Forget the Cold Weather with Mesker Park Zoo’s Orchid Escape

Mesker Park Zoo is helping you escape the dreary winter cold, and taking you on a journey to South America, from the comfort of your own city. Each year the zoo hosts its annual Orchid Escape preview party, where you can go into 75-degree temperature-controlled Amazonia and take a trip through the South American rainforest, complete with beautiful orchids. This year's Orchid Escape preview party will take place on February 12th, 2022 from 6-9PM.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
103GBF

103GBF

Evansville IN
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103gbfrocks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy