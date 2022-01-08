Kentucky Adventurers Should Put ‘Chained Rock’ on Their 2022 To-Do List

It's out with the old and in with the new or should we say less in 2022? This year has brought about a Decluttering Challenge and so many folks are jumping on board. I think we can all agree most of us have TOO MUCH STUFF! Unless you have been diagnosed as a true hoarder, I'm pretty sure none of us actually mean to overbuy it just happens. From magazines, saving mail, birthday and Christmas cards, notes, clothes we swear we will wear again when we lose that pesky ten pounds. I think we can literally all relate. Angel here and I don't have any issue with getting rid of stuff. I can purge with the best of people. However, I purge and then purchase more stuff. It's a bad habit. I love clothes, but I do a great job of cleaning out my closet and donating and also taking items to my booth at T & T Vendor Mall. I just have to do a better job in the rest of my house.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO