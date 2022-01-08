ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Peter Bogdanovich Used ‘The Cat’s Meow’ To Help Repair The Damage That ‘Citizen Kane’ Caused To The Reputation Of Marion Davies

By Bill Ryan
NYPost
NYPost
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jWLnV_0dgKNPFC00
Photo: Everett Collection

According to Peter Bogdanovich, who died this week at the age of 82, it was Orson Welles who told him that William Randolph Hearst shot and killed the silent film producer Thomas Ince. The way Bogdanovich told it, Herman J. Mankiewicz, who co-wrote Citizen Kane with Welles, included the unofficial – the rumor, one might call it – that Hearst had killed Ince, on Hearst’s yacht, during a journey that was intended in part to celebrate Ince’s birthday, in the original screenplay for Kane. However, Welles removed that part from the finished product, explaining to Bogdanovich that “Kane was not a murderer.” Welles evidently believed that Hearst was a murderer, though, but he wanted people to understand that the character of Kane wasn’t based solely on Hearst, which is what most audiences believe. On top of that, evidence for any of this – officially, Ince died of a heart attack – is largely speculative.

Jump to 2001. Welles had been dead for 16 years, Hearst for 50, and Ince for 77. At this point, Peter Bogdanovich’s career was experiencing another of his many dips in fortune, but he was still able to get the occasional movie off the ground, and attract an impressive cast. In 1997, Steven Peros had written a play called The Cat’s Meow, which promotes the theory that Hearst killed Ince; that idea proved irresistible to Bogdanovich, erstwhile friend of his primary mentor Orson Welles. Anyway, The Cat’s Meow found financing and got off the ground.

The theory behind this version of Thomas Ince’s death, and the plot of The Cat’s Meow, is essentially this: Ince (Cary Elwes), once a Hollywood bigwig, is now struggling. At one point he says that he used to get forty films made, and now he’s lucky if he manages one. It’s his hope, during this cruise, to get Hearst (Edward Herrmann)’s financial backing. Hearst is not especially interested in Ince’s problems, but eventually Ince gets wind of evidence that Hearst’s lover, Marion Davies (Kirsten Dunst), might be having an affair with Charlie Chaplin (Eddie Izzard), and Ince decides to use this as leverage to get what he wants from Hearst. Needless to say, all of these people, and more — including Hollywood gossip columnist Louella Parsons (Jennifer Tilly) and British novelist Elinor Glyn (Joanna Lumley, who narrates the beginning and end of the picture) — are on the yacht. As one might imagine, Ince’s plans backfire, and Hearst’s twisted jealousy doesn’t draw him closer to the producer, but pushes him towards revenge. Finally, through a mix-up, the crazed Hearst ends up shooting Ince in the back of the head, believing he is shooting Chaplin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=419vRy_0dgKNPFC00
From L to R: Edward Herrmann, Kirsten Dunst, Eddie Izzard, and Joanna Lumley. Photo: Everett Collection

Bogdanovich’s film is structured as a mystery. In the first scenes, through Lumley’s narration, we learn that someone has died on this boat trip, and that no one really knows what happened. Lumley’s Glyn is speaking to the audience from many years after these events occurred, and what she says in this prologue is the one suggestion, and an important one, that the audience shouldn’t assume that what they’re about to watch is the proven truth. Anyway, all Glyn tells us at this point is that someone died on the yacht. Unless you’re especially well-versed in Old Hollywood lore, we don’t know who dies until it happens. This, of course, adds an underlying tension to everything that happens in a film that, before the violence occurs, plays on a kind of comically debauched level – lots of drinking, lots of drugs, lots of philandering, and so on. The only other hint of darkness to come is seeing the way Hearst, even before Ince starts pouring poison into his ear, looks at Marion and Chaplin together.

The performances in The Cat’s Meow are, of course, key. The most controversial casting here has to be Izzard as Chaplin, since no other figure depicted in the film is as widely recognizable as Chaplin, and perhaps no one else resembles Chaplin less than Eddie Izzard. But this sort of thing only sticks in my craw occasionally, and for whatever reason in this case it doesn’t; I think Izzard’s performance is rather good, as long as you can ignore the whole “he’s supposed to be Chaplin” business. Elwes gets across Ince’s sweaty desperation quite well, as well as his weaseling nature. (If, in fact, that was Ince’s nature – the film is rather unkind to Ince, though his violent death is meant to shock and horrify.)

Much more sympathetically portrayed is Marion Davies. As played by Kirsten Dunst, Davies is almost unbelievably charming, and talented, and the kind of woman any man might easily fall in love with. (This was also true in David Fincher’s Mank, where Amanda Seyfried’s endearing portrayal of Davies earned her an Oscar nomination.) One of the ancillary pleasures of The Cat’s Meow is Chaplin trying to push Hearst into letting him cast Davies in one of his comedies. Hearst is dismissive of Chaplin’s films, believing Davies is destined for greatness in “important” movies, but Bogdanovich and Dunst take care to show that Chaplin is right, that Davies shouldn’t be pigeonholed, because she could bring great joy to audiences looking for a simple, well-made escape. Bogdanovich and Peros, and Dunst, show great respect for Davies. This is in a way a corrective to Citizen Kane, in which the Davies character was portrayed as talentless. In later years, Orson Welles expressed deep regret for this.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09EqhH_0dgKNPFC00
©Lions Gate/Courtesy Everett Co

The best performance, though, is Edward Herrmann as Hearst. One thing that’s especially interesting about The Cat’s Meow is how much more damning it is of Hearst than Citizen Kane ever was. So, in a sense, the film is Bogdanovich backing up his friend against the attacks that greeted Kane and basically hobbled Welles’s career. But Herrmann doesn’t play Hearst, nor does Bogdanovich film him, as a one-note villain. Because in the film, Davies is having an affair with Chaplin (though she doesn’t love him, and does seem devoted to Hearst), and you can see the pain of that realization all over Herrmann’s face. The most darkly poignant moments, however, come after Hearst has shot Ince, and realizes he has shot the wrong man. After Davies runs for help, Hearst crouches over the fallen Ince and dabs at the gunshot wound in the back of the man’s head with a handkerchief, pathetically believing such a gesture could have any effect on the man’s recovery at all. And later, when talking to the ship’s doctor about Ince’s condition, Hearst learns that Ince is still alive. Heartened, Hearst inquires further, and the doctor says that, well, Abraham Lincoln lived a couple more days after he was shot in the head, and Hearst takes this as a hopeful sign, only remembering, when he repeats this trivia to Davies, that Lincoln didn’t actually survive.

These are the sort of details that Bogdanovich, at his best, could bring forward in his films, as texture, as character, as a complicating factor that can mess with the audience’s judgment. The Cat’s Meow is a terrific, entertaining, and complicated film, one that deserves your attention.

Bill Ryan has also written for The Bulwark, RogerEbert.com, and Oscilloscope Laboratories Musings blog. You can read his deep archive of film and literary criticism at his blog The Kind of Face You Hate, and you can find him on Twitter: @faceyouhate

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Who was Peter Bogdanovich and what was his cause of death?

OSCAR nominated director, Peter Bogdanovich passed away on Thursday, January 6 of 2021. Bogdanovich directed films such as Paper Moon, The Last Picture Show, and At Long Last Love. Who was Peter Bogdanovich?. Peter Bogdanovich directed multiple Hollywood films and network television shows throughout his lengthy career. His acclaimed movies...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Peter Bogdanovich, Oscar-Nominated Director and Champion of Hollywood’s Golden Age, Dies at 82

Peter Bogdanovich, the Oscar-nominated writer-director of The Last Picture Show whose career, which also included hits like What’s Up, Doc? and Paper Moon, put him on a path toward living up to the example of those like Orson Welles and John Ford he so lionized, has died. He was 82. Bogdanovich died shortly after midnight Thursday of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles, his daughter Antonia Bogdanovich told The Hollywood Reporter. Bogdanovich, whose ever-present horn-rimmed glasses and ascot imbued him with a professorial air as he recounted the Hollywood lore he relished, catapulted to A-list status with his second film, The Last Picture Show (1971). The black-and-white...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Izzard
Person
Louella Parsons
Person
David Fincher
Person
Joanna Lumley
Person
Orson Welles
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Person
Citizen Kane
Person
Cary Elwes
Person
Jennifer Tilly
Person
Peter Bogdanovich
Person
Kane
Person
Herman J. Mankiewicz
Person
Amanda Seyfried
Person
Marion Davies
Person
Edward Herrmann
Person
Charlie Chaplin
Person
Kirsten Dunst
Deadline

Hollywood Remembers “Champion Of Cinema” Peter Bogdanovich: Francis Ford Coppola, Barbra Streisand, Guillermo Del Toro & More Weigh In

Tributes are pouring in after director and standard-bearer for classic Hollywood moviemaking Peter Bogdanovich died today at 82. Francis Ford Coppola gave the following statement to Deadline: Oh dear, a shock. I am devastated. He was a wonderful and great artist. I’ll never forgot attending a premiere for THE LAST PICTURE SHOW. I remember at its end, the audience leaped up all around me bursting into applause lasting easily 15 minutes. I’ll never forget although I felt I had never myself experienced a reaction like that, that Peter and his film deserved it. May he sleep in bliss for eternity, enjoying the...
MOVIES
Deadline

Tatum O’Neal Calls ‘Paper Moon’ Director Peter Bogdanovich “My Heaven & Earth”

Tatum O’Neal, who became the youngest Oscar-winning actress at age 10 for her performance in Peter Bogdanovich’s Paper Moon, paid tribute to the late director today, calling him her “heaven & earth.” In a poignant Instagram post, O’Neal, who starred in the director’s 1976 film Nickelodeon three years after Paper Moon, wrote, “Peter was my heaven & earth. A father figure. A friend. From ‘Paper Moon’ to ‘Nickelodeon’ he always made me feel safe. I love you, Peter.” O’Neal included two photographs of herself with Bogdanovich. See the post below, along with a tweet O’Neal posted with a video clip of the actress playfully biting the director’s hand on the set of Paper Moon. I love you @blogdanovich 🌙💗🫂 pic.twitter.com/I1mUUUKq71 — Tatum O'Neal (@Tatum_Oneal) January 6, 2022 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tatum Beatrice Oneal (@tatum__oneal)  
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Peter Bogdanovich Dies: ‘The Last Picture Show’, ‘Paper Moon’ & ‘What’s Up, Doc?’ Director Was 82

Peter Bogdanovich, the actor, film historian and critic-turned-director of such classics as The Last Picture Show, Paper Moon, What’s Up, Doc? and Mask, died today of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles. He was 82. Family members, who were by his side, said paramedics were unable to revive him. His daughter, writer-director Antonia Bogdanovich, said of her father: “He never stopped working, and film was his life and he loved his family. He taught me a lot.” Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery While he would be best known later for his deadpan turn as the shrink’s shrink in The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Remembering Peter Bogdanovich, a Storyteller Who Kept Old Hollywood’s Memory Alive

Peter Bogdanovich was born too late, but also at just the right time. The 82-year-old film critic, historian, advocate and maker, who died Thursday, first blinked his eyes in 1939, the year Alfred Hitchcock moved to Hollywood, Mr. Smith went to Washington and John Ford made “Stagecoach.” He’d surely love to have worked during the 50-year “Golden Age” he identified as 1912-1962. And though he is most closely associated with the New Hollywood movement of the late ’60s and ’70s, his filmography feels anything but modern. Bogdanovich’s two best films, “The Last Picture Show” (1971) and “Paper Moon” (1973) were shot in...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Meow#Film Star#Evid
EW.com

Cher, Barbra Streisand, and more react to the death of Peter Bogdanovich

Collaborators, friends, and admirers alike are reacting to the death of legendary director and film historian Peter Bogdanovich, who died early Thursday morning at age 82. Cybill Shepherd, who was involved in a relationship with Bogdanovich from 1971 to 1978, recalled working on her first film with him, calling the experience "a blessing."
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Director Peter Bogdanovich Dead At 82: Renowned Filmmaker's Cause of Death Disclosed To Public

Director Peter Bogdanovich, the filmmaker who famously raked nominations at several awards shows, has died. He was 82. Bogdanovich's daughter, Antonia Bogdanovich, first confirmed the tragic news to The Hollywood Reporter. She revealed that the filmmaker died shortly after midnight on Thursday, citing that Peter Bogdanovich's cause of death was due to natural reasons.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Academy Award Nominated Director Peter Bogdanovich Dead At 82

Legendary filmmaker and actor Peter Bogdanovich has died at 82-years-old. The Great Buster director passed away of natural causes at his Los Angeles home around midnight on Thursday, January 6, according to his daughter Antonia via The Hollywood Reporter. Article continues below advertisement. Known for his charming personality, trademark glasses...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Guardian

Peter Bogdanovich: a loving cineaste and fearless genius of cinema

Peter Bogdanovich was the blazing night-sky comet of the New Hollywood generation whose trajectory got knocked off course a little, by personal tragedy and the contingencies of show business, but kept hurtling onwards with brilliant work and passionate cinephilia to the very end. His first four hits, Targets (1968), The Last Picture Show (1971), What’s Up Doc? (1972) and Paper Moon (1973) were somehow both thrillingly and authentically modern and yet also instantly belonged to the classic pantheon. With the touch of restless young genius, he seemed to reinvent pulp crime, the western, the road movie and the screwball comedy – in short order.
MOVIES
IndieWire

For This Writer, Peter Bogdanovich Began as an Interview and Ended as a Friend

Not many movie buffs have the chance to meet, let alone interview or become friendly with, their favorite moviemakers. Peter Bogdanovich, who died January 6 at the age of 82, managed the trick many times over. First as a film scholar and magazine features writer, then as a filmmaker in his own right, Bogdanovich cozied up to the likes of directors like Ford, Hawks, and Welles, and actors like John Wayne, Cary Grant, and Jimmy Stewart, among countless others.  By some combination of luck and persistence, Bogdanovich saw to it that these men, whose movies he had seen, inhaled, and studied as...
CELEBRITIES
GQMagazine

Peter Bogdanovich, Remembered by Lorraine Bracco

Peter Bogdanovich, director and titan of 1970s Hollywood, died on Thursday at the age of 82. Later in his career, he had a memorable turn on the small screen as Dr. Elliot Kupferberg on The Sopranos. Across from Lorraine Bracco as Dr. Jennifer Melfi, his character was known for disapproving of Melfi seeing her infamous mobster patient Tony Soprano and frequently sipping from an oversized water bottle. On Friday, we called up Bracco to share her memories of Bogdanovich.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘He threatened my career’: 22 actors who didn’t get along with their directors

The Hollywood ideal is for actors and directors to make magic together. Think Gena Rowlands or John Cassavetes, or Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro. But sometimes, regardless of the quality of the film that gets made, actors can’t stand their directors and vice versa.What’s interesting about actor-director feuds, though, is that it’s very easy to keep quiet about them. Nobody gets along with everyone, and having many creative people operating in a tiny bubble will inevitably spark tension. So if a bit of off-camera vitriol spills out from the set and into public record, you just know real toxicity...
MOVIES
BBC

15 films to look out for in the Oscars race

It's hard to talk about film right now without mentioning Covid. The virus has had a significant impact on cinema audiences as well as release patterns. But as always in showbiz, the award-giving must go on in some shape or form, and there is a crop of exceptional pieces of film-making in possible contention for this year's Oscars.
MOVIES
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy