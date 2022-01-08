CEF Weekly Market Review: Santa Rally Delivers Gifts

ETW is a buy-write closed-end fund focusing on global stocks from the Eaton Vance product suite. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETW) is a closed-end fund whose primary investment objective is to provide current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The fund achieves its stated mandate by investing in a portfolio of international stocks and writing call options on both U.S. and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the underlying portfolio. ETW is thus a "buy-write" fund, with a slight basis between the underlying common stock portfolio and the indices on which the options are written. The fund has been in existence for more than 15 years and it displays favorable risk/reward metrics. With a 0.77 Sharpe ratio (versus a 0.72 Sharpe for the Morningstar Derivative Income Total Return Index) and a low standard deviation of 11.8 (when measured on a 5-year basis) ETW constitutes a good vehicle to follow a thesis of muted 2022 stock returns but higher overall market volatility. The fund has very solid trailing returns, with the 3- and 5- year trailing total returns standing at 15.5% and 12.2% respectively. An investor concerned that the market will experience increased volatility in 2022 but ultimately will not exhibit the same outstanding returns as in 2021 is well suited to take advantage of that view via this vehicle. We like this fund from the Eaton Vance buy-write suite for its international exposure and we are Bullish, even though ETW is currently trading at a slight premium to NAV. We would advise a savvy investor to buy in small chunks and layer in while building an exposure to ETW, with volatility bouts being excellent exposure adding points.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO