CEF Weekly Market Review: Santa Rally Delivers Gifts

By ADS Analytics
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe review CEF market valuation and performance through the last week 2021 and discuss recent market action. This article was first released to Systematic Income subscribers and free trials on Jan. 2. Welcome to another installment of our CEF Market Weekly Review where we discuss CEF market activity from...

EVT: 6.68% Distribution Yield With A Solid Portfolio

Several months ago, EVT delivered a distribution boost to investors as the fund keeps ticking higher. Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT) was a position I had picked up in the fall of 2020. That was after watching the position for a couple of years. The fund never seemed to get to a deep enough discount or stay there for long enough to act on it. While 2020 put pressure on the fund and began trading at a discount, it really didn't present a meaningful discount until the latter half of the year.
XFLT: A CEF To Supercharge A Fixed Income Allocation

XFLT is a diversified CEF offering exposure to senior secured loans, CLO debt and equity, and high yield corporate debt. Recently, we have covered a variety of fixed income ETFs. From short-term corporates to total bond market funds, we have reached a simple, but troubling, conclusion. As of now, corporate debt is an unattractive asset class. Having benefitted from every possible tailwind, the party is ending, reflected in the recent performance of long-term bond funds.
Multiply Your Income In 2022 With 2 Great Dividends

You don't need to settle for low yield to get higher returns. Consider this for a moment, countless millions of Americans are passive stock investors. Mainly through target-date funds in their 401k or because someone told them to buy an index fund, leave it alone. These funds often focus on a passive holistic market approach. The SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) focuses on matching the holdings of the S&P 500. Nothing removed, nothing added-simple matching. In doing so, it produces a nice long-term return but sports a low yield.
Red Rock Resorts falls after BofA warns on tough revenue comparables around the corner

Bank of America turns cautious on Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) with a downgrade to Underperform from Neutral. The firm notes that regional casino operators are beginning to lap tough comparables in Q2 following a very strong 2021. Analyst Shaun Kelley: "Las Vegas Locals (RRR’s core market) meaningfully outperformed the broader...
Equity Funds Post Sixth Quarterly Gain In Seven For Q4, With An Average 4.73% Return

For Q4 2021, equity funds and ETFs (+4.73% on average) posted their sixth quarterly gain in seven. Despite a rise in the coronavirus Omicron variant during the month, increasing geopolitical concerns from Russia and China, inflationary worries, and a less dovish Federal Reserve Board, mutual funds posted their sixth quarterly plus-side return in seven in Q4. For Q4 2021, the average equity fund posted a 4.73% gain, with Refinitiv Lipper’s U.S. Diversified Equity Funds macro-classification (+6.68%) outpacing the other six major equity groups for the first quarter in four. For December, the average equity fund rose 3.44% - its second month of plus-side returns in three. And for 2021, the average mutual fund returned its strongest one-year return since 2019, returning a handsome 17.03% - its third consecutive year of posting double-digit returns.
Dividend Harvesting Week 44 Update, $4,400 Allocated, $289.20 In Annual Dividends Yielding 6.5% Across 60 Positions

After 44 weeks and $4,400, the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio is generating $289.20 in estimated annual income and $24.10 in monthly estimated income. It's been 44 weeks since the inception of the Dividend Harvesting portfolio, and I have allocated $4,400 to this project. Along the way, we experienced some turbulence with flash crashes. There were many weeks that looked like they would end in the red, but at the end of the day, the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio mitigated downside risk, generated a continuous flow of dividends, and only experienced one week in the red. Overall, we're in the black by $205 (4.45%) and generating $289.20 in estimated annual dividends yielding 6.5%. In 44 weeks, a diversified portfolio has been created, which I am confident can navigate uncertainty and future corrections quite well.
Hot Stocks: DE self-driving tractor; NKLA gets order; CRM, ROKU drop on analyst comments

Autonomy provided a major theme in Wednesday's midday trading, although the conversation about self-driving vehicles centered on an expected source. Farm equipment maker Deere (NYSE:DE) got a boost in intraday action after it announced plans to launch a fully autonomous tractor. Elsewhere in the high-tech vehicle space, Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) announced...
LIVE MARKETS Fed tightening cycle 101

FED TIGHTENING CYCLE 101 (1024 GMT) This morning's market price action seems to be coming straight out of a Fed tightening cycle 101: expect volatility and growth stocks to sell off. Well, the EURO STOXX 50 Volatility index did jump from 17 to 22 and the tech benchmark dropped 2.5%.
LIVE MARKETS M&A to the rescue

Jan 6 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. M&A TO THE RESCUE (1149 GMT) There's a good chance this session will be remembered as the day European equities entered the Fed...
Santa delivered for Steinhoff shareholders

Steinhoff (JO: SNHJ ) speculators (like me) had a wonderful December. The share price has literally doubled in the past 30 days, as the rollercoaster ride took yet another sharp turn (this time for the better). There were times when I was down by over 30% if memory serves, so...
ETW: International Stocks CEF, 8% Yield

ETW is a buy-write closed-end fund focusing on global stocks from the Eaton Vance product suite. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETW) is a closed-end fund whose primary investment objective is to provide current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The fund achieves its stated mandate by investing in a portfolio of international stocks and writing call options on both U.S. and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the underlying portfolio. ETW is thus a "buy-write" fund, with a slight basis between the underlying common stock portfolio and the indices on which the options are written. The fund has been in existence for more than 15 years and it displays favorable risk/reward metrics. With a 0.77 Sharpe ratio (versus a 0.72 Sharpe for the Morningstar Derivative Income Total Return Index) and a low standard deviation of 11.8 (when measured on a 5-year basis) ETW constitutes a good vehicle to follow a thesis of muted 2022 stock returns but higher overall market volatility. The fund has very solid trailing returns, with the 3- and 5- year trailing total returns standing at 15.5% and 12.2% respectively. An investor concerned that the market will experience increased volatility in 2022 but ultimately will not exhibit the same outstanding returns as in 2021 is well suited to take advantage of that view via this vehicle. We like this fund from the Eaton Vance buy-write suite for its international exposure and we are Bullish, even though ETW is currently trading at a slight premium to NAV. We would advise a savvy investor to buy in small chunks and layer in while building an exposure to ETW, with volatility bouts being excellent exposure adding points.
3 Bargain Medical REITs for Great Dividends in 2022

These three REITs offer dividend yields at 4% or more. They focus on investment-grade clients that offer stability. In today's overheated stock market, it's hard to find value or yield because stocks are so highly priced. Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW), and Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) all go against that grain. The three medical real estate investment trusts (REITs) offer high but stable yields at low valuations.
The Week's Top Stories: JetBlue, Stocks 2021 & Santa Claus Rally

From Wall Street to Silicon Valley, these are the top stories that moved markets and had investors, business leaders, and entrepreneurs talking this week on Cheddar. Another wave means another downturn as economists adjust their forecasts for GDP growth in 2022 over growing concerns that the omicron variant will be a drag on the recovery. Already over the holiday weekend, airlines canceled thousands of flights, and hospitals are feeling the strain as daily case counts hit record highs. The latest wave is expected to curb growth in the first quarter of 2022 and shift widely anticipated gains later into the year. Some economists have pointed out, however, that this wave is expected to cause less economic damage than prior ones, including the delta variant, with longer-term predictions currently a mixed bag.
Stock Market In Santa Claus Rally? S&P 500, Dow Mark New Closing Highs

Despite another quiet session Wednesday, the S&P 500 managed to eke out a new closing high, while the Nasdaq composite finished slightly lower. The S&P 500 climbed 0.1% to resume its uptrend after Tuesday's break. But the tech-heavy Nasdaq paused for a second day, following a four-day advance. Both indexes started out Wednesday with…
What 2021’s Big Santa Rally Means For 2022

This year’s “Santa Rally” is off to a rip-roaring start…but what does this mean for the market going forward? Is this a good thing or a sign of disaster?. Does anybody else find themselves hating the last week of the year like I do?. On second...
Market Leadership and Santa Claus

If you hadn’t been paying attention to the markets for the last month, and checked where they stood today, there wouldn’t have been much change. However, the markets have fluctuated significantly over the past month. Going back 1 month from Thursday’s close, the S&P 500 is at the same point as it was on November 22 but has experienced 12 trading days (out of 22) beyond +/-1.00% since then. In the 1-month period prior, the S&P 500 did not experience a single day beyond +/-1.00%. Volatile days come in clusters.
