Atlantic City Police are asking for your help with any information about Darlene Cross, a 13-year-old city teen was has been missing since about 4 pm Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to a post on Facebook, Atlantic City Police say Cross was last seen in the 800 block of Ohio Avenue in Atlantic City on Tuesday afternoon. She was reported missing to the police on Wednesday afternoon.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO