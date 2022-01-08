ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Finds Game, Hosts UTRGV Sunday

By Matthew Postins
LonghornCountry
 2 days ago
No. 9 Texas women's basketball found an opponent for Sunday , hosting UT-Rio Grande Valley at 2 p.m. at the Erwin Center.

The game will be televised on the Longhorn Network.

The Longhorns (10-2, 1-1 Big 12) had their scheduled game with Baylor postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Bears. Texas had to wait until Friday to find a replacement in case the Big 12 wanted rescheduled the original game.

Texas is coming off a 74-61 loss to Texas Tech in Big 12 action on Wednesday. The Longhorns were getting back to full strength, with three players returning from COVID protocols and another, freshman Aaliyah Moore, returning from a month-long injury.

Texas had one of its worst shooting nights of the season at 29.2 percent from the floor. That doomed any comeback efforts against the Lady Raiders.

Aliyah Matharu led Texas with 12 points, while Audrey Warren scored 11 and Rori Harmon added 10. The Longhorns hope to get more out of Moore, as she scored four points and grabbed one rebound in 20 minutes against Texas Tech.

Lack of Aggression Plagues Longhorns in Another Road Loss

The inability to match Oklahoma State's tempo doomed Texas in its third loss of the season on Saturday

16 hours ago

Texas Suffers First Big 12 Loss To Oklahoma State

The Texas Longhorns dropped their first loss in Big 12 play on Saturday

18 hours ago

UTRGV (5-8, 1-1 WAC) is available to play because its game with New Mexico State on Saturday was postponed due to COVID protocols. Sara Bershers leads the Vaqueros with 15 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. Taylor Muff is the Vaqueros’ other top scorer, averaging 12.1 points. She also averages 7.2 rebounds.

Texas hosts two conference games next week -- Wednesday against Kansas and Jan. 15 against West Virginia. Texas doesn’t take to the road again until Jan. 19 at Iowa State.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

