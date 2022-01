The Cleveland Cavaliers will meet with the Golden State Warriors in NCAAB action in Chase Center, CA, on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at 8:30 PM ET. Following their defeat to Memphis, the Cavaliers won their last match against the Blazers. They’ll want to keep the momentum going by beating the Warriors, which would be their second victory in a row and third in their previous four matches.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO