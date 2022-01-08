Shoppers Returned To Stores For The Holidays

THE DAILY SCOPE, 1/3/22: As they enter the post-holiday season fog, retailers can expect some previously overzealous customers to come back to earth and return products bought in the midst of shopping frenzies. Returns are part of the territory and should come as no surprise for retailers. Last year, a study by the National Retail Federation (NRF) estimated that 13.3 percent of products sold during the holiday season were returned, meaning that in 2020 roughly $101 billion worth of merchandise was sent back. With total retail sales increasing 8.5 percent year-over-year for the 2021 holiday season, the 2021 holiday season returns are expected to be larger than last year’s figure. If returns continue at last year’s pace and retailers reach the NRF’s originally projected $843.3 to $859 billion in sales, then retailers can expect some $112 to $114 billion in products to be returned this year.

