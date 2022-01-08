ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Shoppers Returned To Stores For The Holidays

By Shelley E. Kohan
Forbes
Forbes
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shopper traffic to physical retail stores has strongly rebounded from 2020. Data from Placer.ai, a company which measures shopper visits across a wide range of physical stores including grocery, apparel, big box, department and specialty, indicate that shoppers returned for the 2021 holiday season. Store visits were higher than...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Buckle Reports Positive Holiday Shopping Season

Nebraska-based retailer The Buckle Inc. is reporting signs of improvement. On Thursday, the specialty chain announced a 17.3 percent year-over-year uptick in store net sales in December 2021, bringing net sales from $169.4 million to $198.7 million as of Jan. 2, 2022. Overall, 2021 was much more positive for the company than the year prior: It experienced a 46.7 percent increase in net sales, totaling $1.230 billion in 2021 compared to $838.2 million in 2020. During its most recent earnings call in November, the company reported notable strength in the women’s category—specifically in denim—despite supply chain disruptions. “We were able to react quickly...
RETAIL
13newsnow.com

New round of Macy's store closures coming in 2022

WASHINGTON — Macy's is making some big changes to start the new year. The company, which also owns Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury, recently announced it will be temporarily shortening store hours at all of its locations for the rest of January, due to the rise in COVID-19 cases nationwide. Additionally, the retailer also has revealed that six Macy's stores and a Bloomingdale's Outlet will be part of its latest round of store closures.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Sales#Holiday Shopping#Black Friday#Holiday Season#Covid
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

These 37 Bed Bath & Beyond stores are closing

Bed Bath & Beyond revealed the locations of 37 of the approximately 200 stores it plans close in the coming weeks. The plans, which were announced two years ago, are part of Bed Bath & Beyond's multi-year transformation that includes creating new, private labels, remodeling stores and focusing on e-commerce under CEO Mark Tritton.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Marconews.com

Macy's is closing more stores in 2022. Will your location close? See the list.

More Macy’s stores are slated to permanently close in 2022. Days into the new year, the department store chain confirmed a new round of store closures to USA TODAY. Macy's Inc., which also runs Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury, identified six Macy’s and one Bloomingdale’s Outlet store that will shutter in this round. (See the list below.)
RETAIL
Reuters

Target holiday shopper traffic growth topped Walmart, Best Buy

CHICAGO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Shopper foot traffic grew at Target (TGT.N) during the recent holiday season compared with two years earlier, while visits to both Walmart and Best Buy stores fell overall, according to data provided exclusively to Reuters measuring shopper visits from Nov. 1 to Dec. 25. The...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Economy
Footwear News

How Retailers Like Walmart, Macy’s, Target and Nordstrom are Keeping Stores Open as COVID-19 Surges Across the U.S.

The recent spike in national COVID-19 cases appears to be reversing the trend towards retail recovery. But many retailers are still working hard to keep their stores open, despite the grim environment. The U.S. hit a pandemic record on Monday, with over 1 million cases, the Wall Street Journal reported. In New York City, cases are rising sharply as well across all boroughs, with 18 neighborhoods recording a 7-day positivity rate of 40% or higher in the last week of December. At the onset of the pandemic, major retailers shuttered their stores for months. This time around, retailers are better equipped to handle...
RETAIL
KIVI-TV

Retailers paying more to process returns for items bought online

Many Americans are just now getting around to returning holiday gifts. For gifts ordered online, returns can be a hassle — not just for consumers but for retailers as well. Returns processor Optoro reports that it costs retailers $33 to process a $50 returned item. And while it may sometimes be free to return an item purchased online, that's not necessarily true.
RETAIL
pymnts

Macy’s Cuts Weekday Store Hours as COVID-19 Spikes in New Year

Macy’s is scaling back its store hours through the end of January in response to the escalating number of COVID-19 cases across the U.S. that’s leading to staffing shortages for retailers, according to a CNBC report Tuesday (Jan. 4). Macy’s department stores will be open from 11 a.m....
RETAIL
NBC Chicago

Macy's Cuts Store Hours at All of Its Stores as Covid Cases Spike and Retailers Face New Staffing Challenges

Macy's is shortening store hours for the rest of the month as coronavirus cases spike in the United States and retailers grapple with staffing shortages. From Monday to Thursday, Macy's department stores hours systemwide will be revised to 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the remainder of January. Previously, some locations would open at 10 a.m. and close at 9 p.m., according to Macy's website.
RETAIL
BBC

Kantar: Shoppers return to supermarkets for festive feasts

Shoppers opted to pick up food for festive feasts in-store rather than online in 2021, research suggests. In-store visits to supermarkets hit their highest level since March 2020 as consumer confidence returned, according to market research firm Kantar. Online sales, however, fell in December by 3.7% against 2020 and accounted...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Dealerscope

Retailers to Welcome 2022 With a Plethora of Returns

THE DAILY SCOPE, 1/3/22: As they enter the post-holiday season fog, retailers can expect some previously overzealous customers to come back to earth and return products bought in the midst of shopping frenzies. Returns are part of the territory and should come as no surprise for retailers. Last year, a study by the National Retail Federation (NRF) estimated that 13.3 percent of products sold during the holiday season were returned, meaning that in 2020 roughly $101 billion worth of merchandise was sent back. With total retail sales increasing 8.5 percent year-over-year for the 2021 holiday season, the 2021 holiday season returns are expected to be larger than last year’s figure. If returns continue at last year’s pace and retailers reach the NRF’s originally projected $843.3 to $859 billion in sales, then retailers can expect some $112 to $114 billion in products to be returned this year.
RETAIL
94.3 Jack FM

Analysis-U.S. retailers may pay the price for ‘extended’ holiday return season

(Reuters) – Major U.S. retailers’ longer return policies, launched during the pandemic this year to lure consumers, could leave them facing much higher costs if shoppers bring back a record-setting $112 billion in gifts bought during the extended holiday shopping season. Retailers entered the 2021 holiday season facing...
RETAIL
Forbes

Forbes

290K+
Followers
95K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy