Tennis

Saturday sports: COVID is knocking out the competition in skating, tennis and the NBA

By Tom Goldman
kvnf.org
 2 days ago

Promising figure skaters dropped out of this...

www.kvnf.org

Tennis World Usa

Barbara Schett reacts to Rafael Nadal criticizing Novak Djokovic

Eurosport tennis expert Barbara Schett reacted to Rafael Nadal criticizing Novak Djokovic as she said she believes there will be lots of negative thoughts going towards Djokovic's way at the moment. After Djokovic's visa was cancelled, Nadal said everything could have been avoided had Djokovic been vaccinated. Also, Nadal said...
Novak Djokovic
The Independent

Defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka pulls out of warm-up tournament

Naomi Osaka has withdrawn with an injury from her semi-final at the Melbourne Summer Set as she prepares to defend her Australian Open title.In a statement issued by Tennis Australia Osaka said: “I had a lot of fun playing here in Melbourne. Unfortunately I have an abdominal injury which I need to rest and prepare for the Australian Open.”Later on Twitter Osaka posted: “Sad to withdraw due to injury from my match today, my body got a shock from playing back to back intense matches after the break I took. I’ll try to rest up and I’ll see you...
The Associated Press

Naomi Osaka withdraws from Melbourne tournament semifinal

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka withdrew from her semifinal match Saturday at a WTA tournament with an abdominal injury, allowing her opponent Veronika Kudermetova to advance to the final on a walkover. “I had a lot of fun playing here in Melbourne. Unfortunately I...
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Sunday’s Tacko Fall News

The Cleveland Cavaliers have established themselves as one of the NBA’s most entertaining teams so far this season. Unfortunately, a move that the organization made on Sunday may hurt their standing among neutral fans. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Cavaliers plan to waive center Tacko Fall. The...
Footwear News

Novak Djokovic Is Staying in Australia, Judge Rules

Novak Djokovic is staying in Australia after all. On Monday, a judge in Melbourne ruled that the tennis star should be released from detention after his visa was canceled last week upon arrival. Today, the government’s cancellation of his visa was overruled. “I’m pleased and grateful that the Judge overturned my visa cancellation. Despite all that has happened, I want to stay and try to compete @AustralianOpen. I remain focused on that. I flew here to play at one of the most important events we have in front of the amazing fans,” Djokovic posted on Twitter Monday morning. I’m pleased and grateful...
