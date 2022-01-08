ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Pierre Gasly irked at lack of Red Bull ‘recognition’ after ‘better performances’ than rivals

By Sarah Rendell
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JfJPp_0dgKIdl700

Formula 1 driver Pierre Gasly is hoping for more opportunities in the sport in 2023 after being dropped by Red Bull in 2019.

Gasly was demoted to Torro Rosso, now named AlphaTauri, as Christian Horner ’s team decided to promote Alex Albon . The star has put in impressive performances since his demotion including winning the 2020 Italian Grand Prix .

However, he hasn’t been welcomed back to Red Bull who has favoured Sergio Perez as their second driver to Max Verstappen .

“Many drivers’ contracts expire in 2023. Opportunities will open up,” he told Auto Motor und Sport. “In Formula 1, everything happens very quickly. I’m not too worried. There will be opportunities. I know that. We will see when it is the right time.

“Right now, I am concentrating on every race weekend, on my performance. I’m doing the best I can. The best I can do is to repeat results like in Mexico – to be fifth in qualifying, behind [only] Mercedes and Red Bull in a midfield car.

“I would certainly do better with a faster car. That’s the only thing that counts.”

The Frenchman added he is frustrated he isn’t getting recognition from Red Bull for his form in the F1 .

“I compare myself to those who got the opportunity for a Red Bull seat, it’s disappointing,” he said. “Based on the numbers and results, I have delivered a better performance than anyone else in this team.

“But at the end of the day, I don’t get the recognition and reward for that. That’s hard to swallow. It disappoints me, of course.”

Perez put in an impressive drive at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to hold back Lewis Hamilton while Verstappen pitted. The Dutchman called his teammate a “legend” for his helping hand and he went onto claim his first world title.

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Bernie Ecclestone says race director Michael Masi was ‘overwhelmed’ by 2021 season

Ex-Formula 1 chief Bernie Ecclestone believes race director Michael Masi was “overwhelmed” by the 2021 season.Masi has been criticised for his decisions made in the final race of the season as it determined the outcome of the world championship. But he has other incidents throughout the season, such as multiple crashes between Lewis Hamilton and rival Max Verstappen, which added to the pressure he found himself under - according to Ecclestone.“He was in many cases overwhelmed with his job the whole season and maybe shouldn’t have had it at all,” Ecclestone told BILD. “But it was the right decision to...
MOTORSPORTS
firstsportz.com

“Winner was already decided”: Serena Williams’ Husband roasts Michael Masi whilst driving Disneyworld racecar

Lewis Hamilton is a world recognized superstar who has many athlete friends, one of which is tennis sensational Serena Williams. The latter was one of the most evident supporters of the seven-time world champion in the 2021 Formula 1 season. But with Michael Masi snatching the headlines with his controversial decision at Yas Marina, things surely did not go well for the Brit driver and his fans, including Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian.
TENNIS
FanSided

Formula 1: Mercedes drop another Lewis Hamilton hint

Mercedes again made somewhat of a subtle indication of seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton’s future in the sport. There have been many questions surrounding the Formula 1 future, or lack thereof, of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton after the 2021 season concluded in dramatic and controversial fashion last month in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pierre Gasly
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Sergio Perez
Person
Alex Albon
Person
Christian Horner
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Motorsport.com

The ‘emotionally brutal’ F1 moments that made Russell stronger

Russell has stepped up to a full-time Mercedes F1 seat for the coming season after spending the last three years racing for the customer Williams squad. Russell’s performances at Williams won him widespread acclaim throughout the F1 paddock, and convinced Mercedes to partner him with Lewis Hamilton five years after joining its junior programme.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen controversies evened out in Abu Dhabi, Nico Rosberg claims

The controversy between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix evened itself out over the course of the race, according to former world champion Nico Rosberg. Hamilton was denied a record-breaking eighth championship when a series of incidents, combined with some questionable decisions from race director Michael Masi, led to Verstappen overtaking him on the final lap of the season.But Rosberg, a former teammate of Hamilton, has said the Mercedes driver benefitted from a favourable decision earlier in the race when he cut the corner, following a wheel-to-wheel battle with Verstappen. “It was good what...
MOTORSPORTS
firstsportz.com

Lewis Hamilton Bounces Back from Devastating F1 Title Loss to Max Verstappen, securing Prestigious PETA Award

The 2021 saw the 7 times world champion Lewis Hamilton having one of his most disappointing campaigns in his career as he lost out on the chance became 8-time F1 world champion. After his Red Bull rival Max Verstappen overtook him in the last lap of season finisher in Abu Dhabi thanks controversial unlapping decision by race director Michael Masi.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Bull#Alphatauri#Italian#Auto Motor Und Sport#Mercedes#Frenchman#Dutchman
The Independent

George Russell predicts F1 ‘underdogs’ may prevail early on in 2022 season

Mercedes driver George Russell says “underdog” teams could “prevail” in early races in the 2022 season due to the new car regulations.The new rules could see the likes of Haas, AlphaTauri and Williams put in solid performances which could cause upsets for Mercedes and Red Bull. The opportunity for more competition and excitement to see each team’s new car is making Russell looking forward to the new season, which begins in March.“I’m really excited to see the new cars and what they offer for everyone,” said Russell, quoted by Autosport. “That’s really exciting, but also I’m looking forward to being...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton snubs new FIA president

New FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem made an unsuccessful attempt to contact seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton. Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton has remained silent in the four weeks since his heartbreaking Formula 1 world championship defeat at the hands of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen on the final lap of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit.
MOTORSPORTS
CarBuzz.com

Lewis Hamilton Has Sold His Purple Pagani Zonda

Lewis Hamilton is an undeniable force in the world of motorsport, and any brand would be happy to be associated with his name (especially now that he's a Sir). When Hamilton struck fame early on in his F1 career, companies were all too willing to throw money, and cars at him, and one brand, in particular, caught his eye: Pagani. This exotic Italian car manufacturer built Hamilton a one-off Zonda 760 LH back in 2014, and since then, this rare beauty, finished in deep purple and exposed carbon fiber, has become tied in with his stylish persona.
CARS
Aabha Gopan

Think twice before drinking Red Bull

Red Bull is an energy drink, a quick booster of mental and physical performance. The brand sold 7.9 billion cans worldwide in 2020 and makes up around 24.6 percent of the energy drinks market in the US. In fact, it generated a sales of over 1.3 billion US dollars in 2020.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Deeney dreams, Saint-Max donates, Carragher reviews – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 8.FootballAllan Saint-Maximin did his bit.First of all we wanted to thank every single one of you for your trust in Helios. Our philosophy is always to give back money to the community, so with all the money made by selling our game, we gave back over £7000 to the participants of our first ever official Helios tournament pic.twitter.com/PFa53enMrw— Allan Saint-Maximin (@asaintmaximin) January 8, 2022Jamie Carragher reflected on his Liverpool...
SOCCER
The Independent

The FA Cup has become a lot more important to Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp

Domestic cups do not matter for the big clubs most of the time. And then they do. They have started to matter for Liverpool.The Premier League was Jurgen Klopp’s primary target this season but the possibility of winning the title became much more remote over two disappointing weeks of the festive period. The margin for error is tiny when duelling with Manchester City. Taking two points from three games leaves Liverpool 11 points behind the champions. No one at Anfield is giving up but pragmatism begins to outweigh optimism when double-digit gaps appear at the top of the table.Klopp has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Duo make Premier League return and Bairstow hits ton – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 7.FootballKieran Trippier signed for Newcastle 🤝⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/AsikAMHCtS— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 7, 2022 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kieran Trippier (@ktrippier2)Which got the thumbs up from Eric Dier.The @premierleague has got back a good one https://t.co/OM9Dztjm9Y— Eric Dier (@ericdier) January 7, 2022John Terry was also impressed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Newcastle hoping to woo Kiwi international Chris Wood

What the papers sayNewcastle have reportedly locked their sights on New Zealand international Chris Wood. The Telegraph reports the club is hoping the Burnley striker will sign this week and help solve their firepower problem.Jean-Philippe Mateta is close to leaving Crystal Palace after 18 months, the Evening Standard reports. The paper says the striker could be moving to St Etienne after an underwhelming stint with the Premier League club.Elsewhere, the Liverpool Echo reports comments made by former Newcastle goalkeeper Shay Given on Premier Sports that he advised Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher to leave the club on loan during the transfer window. Given...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard not underestimating size of Aston Villa’s task in facing Manchester United

Steven Gerrard says Ralf Rangnick needs time to put his stamp on Manchester United and insists Aston Villa are not under-estimating the size of their FA Cup task at Old Trafford.Interim United boss Rangnick has had a turbulent week after a first defeat of his reign to Wolves was followed by reports of dressing room disharmony, with as many as 17 players said to be unhappy.But Villa boss Gerrard is taking no notice of the noise swirling around United, as the former Liverpool midfielder makes his FA Cup managerial bow against a familiar adversary.“I think everyone still respects the fact...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

422K+
Followers
154K+
Post
204M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy