1 Dead, Another Hospitalized After Wrong Way Crash On I-57

CHICAGO (CBS) – One person is dead and another is hospitalized following a wrong-way crash on Interstate 57 early Saturday morning.

Illinois State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash around 4:40 a.m. on I-57 northbound near 159 th Street. A Maroon GMC Envoy was going south in the northbound lanes when it collided with a black Buick Lacrosse. The driver of the GMC, Anthony Washington, 32, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Buick was pronounced dead.

Northbound lanes from 159th to 167th are closed around 5 a.m. for investigation. All lanes reopened around 8:35 a.m.