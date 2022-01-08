Tyler Baron withdraws name from transfer portal

Sophomore defensive lineman and linebacker Tyler Baron entered the NCAA transfer portal Thursday.

Baron has since withdrawn his name from the NCAA transfer portal.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound Baron has appeared in 23 games for the Vols from 2020-21, totaling 51 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, five sacks and two pass deflections.

He came to Tennessee from Knoxville Catholic High School in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Tennessee concluded its 2021 season Dec. 30 with a 48-45 overtime loss against Purdue in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl.

The Vols finished its 2021 campaign with a 7-6 record (4-4 SEC) under first-year head coach Josh Heupel.

