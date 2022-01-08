ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler Baron withdraws name from transfer portal

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Sophomore defensive lineman and linebacker Tyler Baron entered the NCAA transfer portal Thursday.

Baron has since withdrawn his name from the NCAA transfer portal.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound Baron has appeared in 23 games for the Vols from 2020-21, totaling 51 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, five sacks and two pass deflections.

He came to Tennessee from Knoxville Catholic High School in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Tennessee concluded its 2021 season Dec. 30 with a 48-45 overtime loss against Purdue in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl.

The Vols finished its 2021 campaign with a 7-6 record (4-4 SEC) under first-year head coach Josh Heupel.

