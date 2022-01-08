The Dish: Chef Hillary Sterling on Ci Siamo

With the rise of the Omicron variant and people more wary of public gatherings, home cooking is back on the front burner. The MoMA Design Store is selling a useful and versatile ceramic baking dish that can be used on the top of the stove, on a grill, in the oven or microwave. The size is perfect for a single serving of mac and cheese or huevos rancheros; or for an apple crumble or a side dish of Brussels sprouts for two or three. It’s easy to clean, dishwasher-safe, and attractive enough to go on the table in any of its five colors. You might be tempted to invest in a wardrobe of these little Japanese pans (7.75 inches in diameter, two cup capacity) that are made in the Gifu region, between Tokyo and Osaka, and known for ceramics. Sowaca Cooking Pan, $30 ($27 for members), store.moma.org.

LIFESTYLE ・ 5 DAYS AGO