Chicago - The coldest air of the season so far arrived with gusty winds early Wednesday. Wind chills dipped below zero early in the day and will probably remain near or below zero through at least early Friday. This is the coldest outbreak in nearly a year. The last time we were this cold was back in the middle of February 2021. The worst combination of temperatures and wind could come Friday morning when wind chills plunge to around 5 to 15 below zero.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO