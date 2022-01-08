ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who’s buying whom: The best M&A predictions for 2022

By Biz Carson
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello and welcome back to Pipeline. This week, Andreessen Horowitz raises another $9 billion, Tim Draper still stands by Elizabeth Holmes even if she is guilty of defrauding investors, and why everyone probably needs to chill out on Twitter for a while. M&A predictions. I don’t think 2021 went...

Andreessen Horowitz raises another $9 billion for three new funds

When Marc Andreessen isn't busy fighting with Jack Dorsey and making memes about blocking people on Twitter, it's clear he's been out fundraising for his firm. Andreessen Horowitz announced Friday that it's closed another $9 billion across three funds. The largest chunk of $5 billion will go to its third...
OpenSea valued at $13.3 billion in NFT rush

NFT marketplace OpenSea has raised $300 million at a $13.3 billion valuation in a Series C funding round that shows the rapid growth of the market for non-fungible tokens. The startup, founded in 2017, has capitalized on the massive interest in crypto in general and in particular NFTs, which have become popular as digital art, as well as a variety of other uses such as online games, collectibles and even music. The company's transaction volume grew more than 600 times in 2021, the company said.
The 7 Best Stablecoins to Buy

Crypto investors who want a hedge against volatility should consider this list of stablecoins. Stablecoins are a less volatile alternative to typical cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrencies are valuable, but many investors don't like their price fluctuations. In the past three years, Bitcoin's value has risen more than 1,000%. The coin has also seen huge drops in value over that period. Price fluctuations like these are simply too much for some investors to bear. Enter stablecoins, which are cryptocurrencies that have their values pegged to another asset such as the U.S. dollar, a commodity or even other cryptocurrencies. This keeps the price of the currency more stable. The idea of stablecoins was first proposed in a white paper published online by J.R. Willett in 2012. Since their inception, they've taken off. The world's stablecoins have a combined market cap of more than $150 billion. Here's a "best stablecoins" list of the top tokens in this category.
