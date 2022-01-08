Who’s buying whom: The best M&A predictions for 2022

Crypto investors who want a hedge against volatility should consider this list of stablecoins. Stablecoins are a less volatile alternative to typical cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrencies are valuable, but many investors don't like their price fluctuations. In the past three years, Bitcoin's value has risen more than 1,000%. The coin has also seen huge drops in value over that period. Price fluctuations like these are simply too much for some investors to bear. Enter stablecoins, which are cryptocurrencies that have their values pegged to another asset such as the U.S. dollar, a commodity or even other cryptocurrencies. This keeps the price of the currency more stable. The idea of stablecoins was first proposed in a white paper published online by J.R. Willett in 2012. Since their inception, they've taken off. The world's stablecoins have a combined market cap of more than $150 billion. Here's a "best stablecoins" list of the top tokens in this category.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO