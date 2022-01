Well not entirely. It kind of is but at the same time it is so much more. Recently I had a discussion with my wife’s Dad. While he is over 70, he is still a rather technologically capable individual and perpetually curious. I mentioned that I was now working with a company that focuses on cloud security. He gave me a puzzled and bemused look and echoed the words “the cloud” back to me and said something along the lines of “that’s just somebody else’s big computer”.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 DAYS AGO