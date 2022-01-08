ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Demand for soybeans, corn continues to rise on global markets

By Karen Braun Reuters
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpeculators in the last two weeks of 2021 staged their largest soybean buying streak in well over a year as dry South American weather sent Chicago futures to five-month highs. That follows countless weeks of perhaps forced bullishness as investors increased their appetite for corn and soybean meal. Forecasts...

Newsbug.info

Renewable diesel poised to power growth in soybean demand

NATIONAL — Soybean growers could see demand growth from the biofuels sector in the next decade, reminiscent of the ethanol boom that shifted into high gear in the early 2000s and pushed corn use to new heights. The key product set to take off is renewable diesel, not to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Soybean Futures Higher, Wheat Mixed

Corn futures are 3 to 4 cents higher at midday Friday; soybean futures are 23 to 24 cents higher; wheat futures are 6 cents lower to 4 cents higher. Corn futures are 3 to 4 cents higher at midday with trade holding above $6.00 with early weakness giving way to buying again with spillover support from the soybeans. Ethanol margins are fading with lower ethanol premiums as demand is soft to start the year.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Latam FX tiptoes higher as U.S. Fed jitters persist

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Currencies in Brazil, Mexico and Chile firmed slightly on Thursday, with sentiment remaining fragile as investors feared rising interest rates after hawkish signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Brazil's real ticked up 0.4%, recovering slightly from steep losses in recent sessions. Data showed industrial output slipped...
BUSINESS
dtnpf.com

Corn, Soybean, Wheat and Cotton Prices to Remain Strong in 2022

STARKVILLE, Miss. (DTN) -- Corn, soybean, wheat and cotton prices are expected to remain high in 2022 thanks to good demand, moderate supplies and weather-related production fears. Despite skyrocketing input costs -- namely fertilizer -- good profit potential exists for commodities during the current marketing year and into the next,...
STARKVILLE, MS
OilPrice.com

Rising LNG Demand From South Asia Worsens Global Gas Crisis

Emerging economies in South and Southeast Asia are returning to the spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) market these days, despite the high prices of cargoes, creating additional gas demand globally amid a supply crunch that has seen European gas prices hit record highs in recent weeks. Bangladesh, Pakistan, and India...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Gas gap in Europe drives U.S. LNG exports to record high

HOUSTON/LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Sky-high European demand drove U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to a record in December, Refinitiv data showed, with winter supply worries set to sustain orders for the fuel. About half of the record U.S. LNG volumes shipped last month went to Europe, up from...
TRAFFIC
Agriculture Online

Heat wave to hit Argentina, further stressing corn, soybean crops

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Most of Argentina's agricultural region will be hit in the coming days by a heatwave accompanied by little or no rainfall, adding pressure to adverse conditions that its corn and soybean crops have suffered for weeks, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday.
ENVIRONMENT
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Sweet Corn Seed Market Drivers And Challenges With Industry Trends & Opportunity 2021 – 2031 | Monsanto, DuPont Pioneer, Syngenta

Market research on most trending report Global “Sweet Corn Seed” Market 2021 trade analysis Report recently publicized on market.us is that the key document for industries/clients to grasp the present international competitive Sweet Corn Seed market state of affairs. The Sweet Corn Seed marketing research outline base year is 2021 and provides marketing research information standing (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2031) and united categorizes the Sweet Corn Seed report into key trades, country, sort and application. international Sweet Corn Seed Market 2021 study report includes all major geographic regions and sub-regions within the business and analyzes outcome sales, value, market size and growth potentialities in these areas.
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

Oil prices settle higher as U.S. crude supplies edge lower, but gasoline stockpiles climb

Oil prices finished with a gain on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported a sixth straight weekly decline in U.S. crude inventories. The EIA report, however, highlighted a sharp decline in oil exports and refined product demand in the U.S., "as the normal seasonal decline in demand during the holiday week was exacerbated by the surge in U.S. COVID cases," said Troy Vincent, senior market analyst at DTN. Still, oil largely shrugged off the reported sharp drop in demand and larger-than-expected builds in petroleum product supplies for the week ended Dec. 31 amid a "growing market consensus that the latest wave of COVID and accompanying decline in demand will be short-lived" and growing concerns over OPEC's ability to delivery on their production goals, he said. February West Texas Intermediate crude rose 86 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $77.85 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Oil rallies even as OPEC+ boosts output, U.S. fuel demand dips

NEW YORK, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday, extending gains even after OPEC+ producers stuck to an agreed output target rise for February and U.S. fuel inventories surged due to sliding demand as COVID-19 cases spiked. Brent crude futures ended up 80 cents, or 1%, to $80.80...
TRAFFIC
etftrends.com

Agriculture ETFs Surge Amid Corn and Soybean News

Commodities have been moving higher to start the new year, with significant movement in the metals, energies, and even agricultural markets. While most people are familiar with the energy and metals markets, as crude oil and gold have often been the subject of headline news stories, agricultural products are less publicized. However, they can be explosive once investor interest is piqued, offering a potential place in an investor’s portfolio.
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

Anhydrous, 10-34-0 Led Fertilizer Prices Up

OMAHA (DTN) -- Retail fertilizer prices continue to rise but at smaller percentages, according to prices for the last week of December 2021. Only two fertilizers were up a considerable amount. DTN designates a substantial move as anything 5% or more. Leading the way higher was anhydrous, up 9% from...
AGRICULTURE
baltimorenews.net

Global Food-Grade Industrial Gases Market To Be Driven By Continuing Demand For Commodity Food And Beverage Goods In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled,' Global Food-Grade Industrial Gases Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of global food-grade industrial gases market, assessing the market based on type, applications, end-uses, mode of supply and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
INDUSTRY
Fortune

Rising Omicron cases are no match for tech bulls as global stocks and U.S. futures soar

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. One million new COVID cases in the United States: a new global record. A rise in hospitalizations. A devastating verdict in the business fraud trial of the year. Continued volatility in China’s onetime white-hot property market. None of that is holding back investors.
STOCKS
voiceofmuscatine.com

Corn for ethanol rises as soybean crush falls

Corn for ethanol use continued to climb in November. The USDA says November’s corn for fuel alcohol consumption was 468.655 million bushels, the second month in a row with a gain, and an increase of less than 1% from October and 9% higher than a year ago as strong margins and some improvements in consumer demand encouraged production.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

‘Drastic change’ toward dryness threatens Argentine corn yields - analysts

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Better-than-expected rains boosted Argentine wheat production this season but the weather panorama has changed “drastically” since mid-December, with dryness threatening corn crops just as they enter critical development stages, analysts said. Indeed, analysts might start marking down their record high 2021/22 corn...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Oil settles higher on 2022 demand optimism

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Oil settled higher on Monday on hopes of further demand recovery in 2022, despite OPEC+ looking set to agree to another output increase and persistent concerns about how rising COVID infections might affect demand. OPEC and its allies, or OPEC+, are expected on Tuesday to agree...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Soybean Lecithin Market Outlook Research Report 2022 Research, Insights & Revenue Share By || Cargill, ADM, Dupont

Global Soybean Lecithin market looks into a report for investigation of the Soybean Lecithin marketplace showing the most recent situation in the market. It anticipates the market development in the up and coming years. The report evaluates different perspectives deciding the market extensions and additionally the volume of the Soybean Lecithin market. It features the aggressive business foundation of the Soybean Lecithin industry overview alongside the synopsis of the overall Soybean Lecithin market players.
AGRICULTURE

