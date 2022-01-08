ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Worst Movies of 2021

By Matt Singer
Cars 108
Cars 108
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After a year and a pandemic that shut down the entire entertainment industry for months, 2021 marked the return of something close to a normal release calendar of theatrical films. Even amidst some of the most...

wcrz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

The worst film performances of 2021

There were some astonishing performances in 2021, most notably the multilayered work by Tessa Thompson in "Passing" and Benedict Cumberbatch in "The Power of the Dog." Simon Rex gave the year's "comeback" performance in "Red Rocket" — even if he won't call it that. Agathe Rousselle had an unforgettable breakthrough with her debut in "Titane." And Colman Domingo delivered a stunning, shapeshifting turn in "Zola" that may be the year's scariest screen role. Even Josh Hartnett embodied white privilege brilliantly in the documentary series "Exterminate All the Brutes."
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Tom Hanks Gets Candid About One Of His Worst Movies, Explains Why It Flopped

No one would ever call into question the fact that Tom Hanks is an amazing actor, undoubtedly one of our finest. The two-time Academy Award winner continues to entertain by playing Mr. Rogers (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), appearing in Westerns (the Yellowstone spinoff 1883), and making a cameo in a Borat sequel. He even made Finch. But Hanks will be the first person to tell you that not every movie he’s made has been perfect, or even watchable. And when it comes to the 1990 adaptation of The Bonfire of the Vanities, Hanks knows it sucks, and even understands why.
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Worst Batman Ever

Batman first showed up in 1939, as part of what is now called the DC Comic universe. His alter ego Bruce Wayne, a fabulously wealthy citizen of Gotham City showed up at the same time. Since then, with all the other Marvel characters that have come and gone, Batman is probably the most well-known, after, […]
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe E. Brown
Club 93.7

Every Steven Spielberg Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

Steven Spielberg got his first professional gig in 1969, directing a segment of Rod Serling’s more horror-focused follow-up to The Twilight Zone, Night Gallery. At the time of filming, Spielberg was just 22 years old. His Night Gallery was called “Eyes” and starred Hollywood legend Joan Crawford as a...
MOVIES
kiss951.com

These 2022 Films Are Predicted To Hit Major Success At The Box Office

Though it seems we face another year of uncertainty at the box office, Hollywood studios continue to set debuts for many films in 2022. Variety says the top movies to look out for this year include The Batman set to be released on March 4th. Also, mark your calendars for the first Marvel release of the year Morbius which will now be released in April instead of January. Then, not much later, another Marvel film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premieres on May 6th. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) is also set for this year on October 7th. Plenty of time to see No Way Home (if you haven’t already), and maybe do a whole Marvel binge once again?
MOVIES
Mental_Floss

Watch These Bloopers From the Golden Age of Hollywood

The movie blooper may feel like a modern object, but it's as old as cinema itself. Even the most sophisticated stars of Hollywood's Golden Age were known to get flustered on set. To see the outtakes that didn't make it into the final cuts of classic films, check out the video below.
MOVIES
Cars 108

10 Famous Actors Who Lied To Get Movie And TV Roles

Getting cast in a major Hollywood production as an unknown actor is tough work. It takes a blend of talent, perseverance, timing, and of course, luck. But every now and then, an actor can sense an opportunity to tip the scales in his or her favor. And that’s when it’s time for the classic white lie. As it turns out, lots of high-profile actors have told minor fibs in order to secure the movie and television roles they wanted. At the end of the day, it’s just another part of the business.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends

This is the year 2022, according to old sci-fi movies

One of the many repercussions of the global pandemic is that it has made planning for the future extremely tough. That tropical vacation you’re saving for this summer? Who knows whether you’ll be able to fly to that country at that time. That mid-January drink with buddies? Better hope nothing changes before then.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Rock Has Another Movie in the Netflix Top 10 and it's One Nobody Expected

As we've learned time and time again over the last couple of years, Netflix subscribers love The Rock. Dawyne Johnson has had multiple movies make major waves on Netflix over the last few months. Johnson and Kevin Hart's Central Intelligence was a huge hit in global Netflix markets after it was added earlier this year, and the original film Red Notice was Netflix's biggest movie of all time. Now, Johnson has yet another movie climbing up the Netflix charts, and it's one that some fans may have forgotten about.
TV & VIDEOS
NPR

Decades ago, movies imagined a futuristic 2022

Movies have been imagining the future for a long time. Perhaps faster-than-light-speed space travel and teleportation in Star Trek could still be in store for the 24th century, but we'll have to wait 300 years to find out. But for movies from decades past, their distant future is now —...
MOVIES
Mental_Floss

The 15 Most Boring Movies of the Past 20 Years

Movies can be transformative cultural experiences that stay with you the rest of your life. Or they can be complete disasters that make you wish you had never pressed play in the first place. In between are movies that are simply boring. But how can you quantify such a subjective reaction?
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NME

2022’s most anticipated Australian movies & TV shows

When Spider-Man: No Way Home stormed to an opening weekend gross of over $26million in December, it finally gave cinema chains and local studio bosses something to smile about. The major streamers and free-to-air channels, meanwhile, had a smile plastered over their collective face all 2021 as locked-down audiences sunk...
TV SHOWS
wbwn.com

Every Superhero Movie of 2021 Ranked Worst to Best

It’s hard to remember every superhero movie that came out this year, let alone be able to rank them. Even so, Buzzfeed has ranked all of them from best to worst. Movies on the worst end of the list include Thunderforce, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, and Eternals. Coming...
MOVIES
Cars 108

These 31 Movies Filmed Scenes in Michigan

So many great movies have shot scenes throughout Michigan. There are so many things that just make Michigan awesome! From endless outdoor activities throughout the year, countless craft brews, great colleges, and so much more. However, it doesn't end there. Michigan has produced a lot of great talent and has been the home to a ton of great movie sets!
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

The 27 worst film sequels of all time, from Titanic II to Jaws 2

If a film has a “2” on the end of it, chances are it’s two times as bad. Films like The Godfather, Part II are the exceptions, not the rule. Sequels are too often the product of money-grabbing film execs, less concerned about making a good movie than trading off the success of the original. Maybe we’d all be better off if studios focussed on making something new rather than trying to insert life back into what’s gone before. Let the detective stay dead. Leave the couple at the wedding altar. Let that airborne virus remain in remittance. Ignore the...
MOVIES
Cars 108

Cars 108

Burton, MI
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Cars 108 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy