Premier League

DONE DEAL: Liverpool goalkeeper Liam Hughes joins Stalybridge Celtic

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool goalkeeper Liam Hughes has joined Stalybridge Celtic on loan for the remainder of the season. The 20-year-old moved to Liverpool from Glasgow Celtic last January and then...

www.tribalfootball.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Glasgow Celtic#Reds#Northern Premier League#Tribal Football
