The City of Copperas Cove, Texas Parks and Recreation Department invites runners and cold water enthusiasts to the 5K Run to the Polar Bear Plunge. There's no better way to cool down from a 5k run than to take a Polar Bear Plunge, and that's exactly what's in store on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at the City Park Pool located at 1206 W Avenue B.

TEXAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO