Miro is now feuding with God, but he had battles with his own hamstring, as well. The former TNT Champion has only wrestled two matches since dropping the title on September 29, and wasn't actually planned to wrestle either of them. After being out of in-ring action all of October, Miro served as Jon Moxley's replacement in the World Title Eliminator, taking on Orange Cassidy and Bryan Danielson on November 3 and 13, respectively. Fightful learned that during that period, Miro was working with an injured hamstring, which is why his leg was taped up during the matches.

