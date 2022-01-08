ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Biden eulogizes Reid as 'one of the greatest Senate Majority Leaders in history'

By Dan Merica, Jeff Zeleny, Allie Malloy, CNN
WRAL
 2 days ago

CNN — Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid was remembered by a host of top Democratic politicians at his memorial service in Las Vegas on Saturday, with President Joe Biden hailing the Nevada Democrat as someone who "would always have your back" and former President Barack Obama recalling him as a...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Missouri State
State
Maine State
State
Alabama State
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Sheldon Adelson
Person
Harry Reid
The Independent

Invoking Jan. 6, Dems pivot to fight for voting legislation

Democrats are mounting an impassioned bid to overhaul Senate rules that stand in the way of their sweeping voting legislation, arguing dark forces unleashed by Donald Trump’s falsehoods about the 2020 election demand an extraordinary response.In fiery speeches and interviews, President Joe Biden and top congressional Democrats have seized on the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection as a reason to advance their long-stalled voting, ethics and elections package. Senate Republicans who have repeatedly blocked the legislation, excoriate the measures as a “partisan power grab” and warn that any rule changes will haunt Democrats someday under...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KFOR

Democrats hail Biden for calling out Trump

Democrats have been waiting for a year for President Joe Biden to call out former President Donald Trump for his claims about the 2020 presidential election and pinpoint the role Trump played in instigating his followers to “fight like hell” to contest the result.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
news3lv.com

Protesters gather outside Harry Reid memorial

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Senator Harry Reid was honored Saturday at The Smith Center, but it was a different scene outside. Protestors against President Biden gathered nearby the memorial service today. About a dozen demonstrators were seen near symphony park avenue, even crossing over to the media staging. They...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democratic Senate#Senate Seat#Cnn#Wral Powerball Drawing#Democrats
Daily Mail

Oprah Winfrey, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton have called Joe Manchin and urged him to back killing the filibuster so the Democrats can pass voting rights legislation, report claims

Sen. Joe Manchin is taking heat from all sides as he resists eliminating the last stalwart against the Democratic agenda, the filibuster, including some of the biggest names in America. Manchin has told colleagues his phone has been lighting up with calls in recent days, including from former presidents Barack...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Get ready: Republicans are going to impeach Joe Biden

Among Donald Trump’s lessons for the Republican Party is that subtlety is for chumps. Turn the implicit into the explicit, say the quiet part out loud, put your worst impulses and intentions on proud display, and the party’s base will rejoice and follow you. Opinions to start the...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
AFP

Democrats mourn US senator Harry Reid - and bygone era

A Who's Who of the Democratic Party mourned late senator Harry Reid on Saturday as a giant of a bygone era in Washington politics, when even bitter opponents found a way to get things done. The memorial service in Las Vegas was attended by President Joe Biden, former president Barack Obama, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris. Speakers recalled Reid, who died last month at the age of 82, as an American success story who rose from abject poverty in rural Nevada to become one of the longest-serving majority leaders in US Senate history. But weighing on the ceremony, held in a theater around the late senator's flag-draped coffin, was a sense that Reid represented an era in politics that starkly contrasts with the present, with Democrats and Republicans increasingly unable to cooperate.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WTAJ

As spending bill stalls, Biden climate goals remain elusive

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden faces a steep path to achieve his ambitious goal of slashing planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030, amid legislative gridlock that has stalled a $2 trillion package of social and environmental initiatives. Biden’s Build Back Better plan, which contains $550 billion in spending and tax credits aimed at promoting […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy