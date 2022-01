Billy Connolly might have annoyed the Scottish Nationalists when he said there was not much difference between Scots and the English from similar backgrounds, but his observation was, as usual, spot on. Tomorrow, Scottish revellers will be just as determined as their English neighbours to celebrate the New Year, with many planning on heading south to dodge the harsher Covid restrictions imposed by Nicola Sturgeon north of the border. And England should welcome them with open arms, whether they pile into the pubs of Berwick-on-Tweed, board the TransPennine Express to Carlisle or descend in their droves on Newcastle or London.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO