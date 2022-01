Is Ubisoft stepping beyond Siege's cross-platform matchmaking?. Rainbow Six Siege - Ubisoft's latest Rainbow Six game and the title before Extraction - has a strange cross-play system that is limited to the same console family and does not allow console players to enter into matchmaking with PC players. This is fair considering the tactical combat Siege is based upon, but it's also limiting. With Extraction being a different kind of game, we want to know where it stands. Is Rainbow Six Extraction going to have crossplay features? If it does, what are they going to look like?

