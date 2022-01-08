ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

Troy vs. App. State: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Troy Trojans won both of their matches against the App. State Mountaineers last season (71-62 and 65-59) and are aiming for the same result Saturday. The Trojans and Appalachian State will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 5 p.m. ET at Trojan Arena. Troy is expected to win...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Auburn vaults to No. 2 in Top 25 And 1 as Tigers extend winning streak

Kentucky was the official preseason pick to win the SEC, according to the media who cover the league, and the Wildcats might still do it. They're good. But, according to KenPom, it is Auburn that has emerged as the favorite through nine weeks of this season after Bruce Pearl's team extended its winning streak to 11 games Saturday with an 85-73 victory over Florida.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Way-Too-Early College Football Preseason Top 25 Released

The 2021 college football season isn’t over yet, as we’ve still got Monday night’s national title game to play, but we’ve already got the 2022 season to look forward to. Which teams will be contending for the national championship next season?. A way-too-early college football preseason...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Deadline

How To Watch The Alabama-Georgia College Football Championship Game Online And On TV

The College Football Playoff National Championship pitting No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia is set to kick off Monday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ESPN, the hub of the network’s “MegaCast” coverage across 13 brands and platforms including Spanish-language ESPN Deportes, the ESPN app, the SEC Network and ESPN Radio. The game, from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, pits Alabama, looking to repeat as champions after winning in three of their past five appearances in the title game, against rival Georgia, this after the Crimson Tide beat the Bulldogs in the SEC championship game December 4 — Alabama’s...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Troy, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Alabama College Basketball
State
Alabama State
City
Troy, AL
Troy, AL
College Basketball
CBS Sports

Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Season ends on sour note

Taylor recorded 15 rushes for 77 yards in Sunday's 26-11 loss to the Jaguars. He added three receptions on four targets for 18 yards. As expected, Taylor worked efficiently against Jacksonville's defense, an effort that was aided by runs of 23 and 13 yards. However, he was stuffed on fourth down multiple times, including once at the goal line at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Taylor also had game script working against him, with the Colts unexpectedly working from behind after the opening possession. The result was his lowest carry total since Week 6, and the first time he hasn't attempted at least 20 rushes in his last four contests. Despite the disappointing close to the campaign on both an individual and team level, Taylor racked up 2,171 total yards from scrimmage with 20 trips to the end zone across 17 games.
NFL
CBS Sports

Malik Newman: Time over with Cavs

The Cavaliers didn't re-sign Newman after his 10-day contract expired Saturday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports. Newman made one eight-minute appearance during his time with the Cavaliers, scoring eight points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go with one rebound and one assist in a Dec. 30 loss to the Wizards. He's expected to report back to the Cavaliers' G League affiliate, the Cleveland Charge.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy