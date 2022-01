Used car values have risen so much during the COVID-19 pandemic that the low income families are struggling to buy anything that isn’t one breakdown away from the junkyard. According to new data, the average used car now costs a whopping $29,000, and competition among buyers is so fierce that opportunities to chip sellers down from their asking prices are almost non existent. If you don’t like the price, one of the dozen other interested lined up behind you probably will.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO