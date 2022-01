Global cinema box office reached $21.4 billion in 2021, according to calculations by researcher Gower Street Analytics. Powered by a “Spider-Man: No Way Home” surge in the last month, the annual total is a 78% gain on 2020. But last year’s cumulative was less than half of the $41.3 billion average of the three pre-pandemic years 2017-2019. Gower Street estimates that the Asia-Pacific region accounted for $11.3 billion of the total. Within that figure, China accounted for $7.4 billion, confirming its position as the largest single box office territory for the second consecutive year. The North American (aka “domestic”) market weighed in...

