ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Local students named to Milwaukee School of Engineering dean's list

By Taylor Leddin
Kankakee Daily Journal
 2 days ago

Emma Ruder and Jocelyn Clodi have been named to the...

www.daily-journal.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Martinton, IL
Milwaukee, WI
Education
Local
Illinois Education
City
Bourbonnais, IL
City
Milwaukee, WI
ABC News

Golden Globes 2022 winners: Complete list

The winners for the 2022 Golden Globes were announced Sunday. The awards show wasn't televised or streamed this year and featured no red carpet or audience. Instead, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) held a "private event" at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, and revealed winners on social media and via press release.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biomedical Engineering#Industrial Engineering
The Associated Press

Nearly 8,000 detained in Kazakhstan amid unrest

MOSCOW (AP) — The authorities in Kazakhstan said Monday that nearly 8,000 people were detained by police during protests that descended into violence last week and marked the worst unrest the former Soviet nation has faced since gaining independence 30 years ago. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday described the...
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy