Zuccarello scored one goal on five shots in a 3-2 shootout win over the Capitals on Saturday. Zuccarello scored the key goal for the Wild, knotting the score at 2-2 in the final seconds of regulation to send the game to overtime. The 34-year-old had not notched a goal since Dec. 12 against Vegas, though he had four assists during that span and contributed at least one shot in each contest. Zuccarello now has points in four-straight and 27 through 27 games on the season.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO