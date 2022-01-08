Swedish skier Hector dominates GS; Shiffrin finishes 7th

After a spectacular short program totaling 75.55 points on Jan. 6, Mariah Bell leads the women's competition at the 2022 US Figure Skating Championships. According to NBC Sports, should Bell, 25, win Nationals, she'd be the oldest national champ in 95 years. The competition also marks the last one before the sport's Beijing Olympic team is announced, and if Bell were to get on that coveted roster, she'd reportedly be the oldest US Olympic women's singles skater in 94 years. Three women will make the team, and it would be her Olympic debut.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO