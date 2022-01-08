ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man injured in crash near JFK Airport in November dies of injuries

By Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
 2 days ago
A 64-year-old man seriously injured in a crash near JFK Airport has died, police said. Rose Abuin/New York Daily News/TNS

A Brooklyn man injured in a car wreck near Kennedy Airport three days before Thanksgiving has died, police said Saturday.

Sol Bove, 64, was in his 2011 Ford Explorer on the shoulder of Nassau Expressway near the Van Wyck Expressway behind an unoccupied SUV about 1:15 a.m. Nov. 22 when a Honda Accord rear-ended Bove’s vehicle.

The impact pushed Bove’s Explorer into the SUV in front of him, cops said.

EMS rushed both Bove and the man driving the Honda Accord to Jamaica Hospital with serious injuries, officials said.

The Honda driver was released after treatment of his injuries. Bove remained at the hospital, where he died of Wednesday, cops said.

No charges have been filed against the Honda driver.

The Nassau Expressway shoulder where Bove was hit is a common waiting area for motorists picking up airplane passengers landing at JFK, officials said.

