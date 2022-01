Learning from your mistakes is inevitable but costly. Learning from those of others is priceless. Co-produced with "Hidden Opportunities" We all invest for some long-term goal. The goal is always crafted around reducing the dependency on our day job and achieving early retirement for income investors. When you have a well-defined income stream from our investments, we can afford to spend our time on tasks with less to no monetary incentives, the ones that give us happiness.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO