Game time: Fast facts, odds, injury report and key info for Miami Dolphins (8-8) vs. New England Patriots (10-6)

By David Furones, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 2 days ago

DOLPHINS (8-8) vs. PATRIOTS (10-6)

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m., Sunday, Hard Rock Stadium

TV: CBS (Chs. 4 in Miami-Dade, Broward; 12 in Palm Beach); RADIO: WQAM (560 AM), KISS (99.9 FM), WQBA (1140 AM, Spanish)

Coaches: Brian Flores is 23-25 in his third season with the Dolphins; Bill Belichick, including playoffs, is 321-154 in his 27th head coaching season overall and 284-109 in his 22nd season leading the Patriots.

Series: The Dolphins lead the all-time series with the Patriots, 58-54, including the playoffs. Miami has won three of the past four meetings and could pull of a season sweep of New England for the first time since 2000 .

Line: The Dolphins are a 6-point underdog; the over/under is 39 1/2.

Injuries: Dolphins — Reserve/COVID-19: CB Noah Igbinoghene, S Sheldrick Redwine; Injured reserve: WR Will Fuller (finger), RB Malcolm Brown (quadriceps), S Jason McCourty (foot), RB Patrick Laird (knee), DB Elijah Campbell (toe/knee), DB Jamal Perry (knee), T Larnel Coleman (knee), T Greg Little (undisclosed), RB Jordan Scarlett (undisclosed), WR Tommylee Lewis (hip), WR Allen Hurns (wrist), WR Lynn Bowden (hamstring); Patriots — Out: DB Kyle Dugger (hand); Questionable: C David Andrews (shoulder), DL Christian Barmore (knee), DB Cody Davis (wrist), K Nick Folk (left knee), RB Damien Harris (hamstring), LB Dont’a Hightower (knee), WR Jakobi Meyers (thigh), S Adrian Phillips (knee), T Isaiah Wynn (hip); Reserve/COVID-19: DB Myles Bryant, T Yodny Cajuste; Injured reserve: RB James White (hip), LB Raekwon McMillan (knee) among eight players on IR.

Noteworthy: The Dolphins were eliminated from playoff contention with last Sunday’s demoralizing 34-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans. They can still finish with a winning record in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2003. ...

The Patriots have clinched a playoff berth and can finish anywhere from No. 1 in the AFC to No. 7 — except for No. 4 — depending on the outcome and other results. A Buffalo Bills win against the New York Jets, though, restricts New England to a wild-card seed (5 through 7). ...

The Dolphins’ first-round draft pick position is not affected by a win or loss as Miami’s top pick is owned by the Philadelphia Eagles. The Dolphins position in the first round is tied to the San Francisco 49ers’ record, and Miami can benefit from the 49ers losing to the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints bumping them out of the playoffs with a win against the Atlanta Falcons. ...

The Dolphins are flush with former Patriots. Players: defensive backs Eric Rowe, Jason McCourty and Justin Coleman, linebacker Elandon Roberts, defensive lineman Adam Butler and quarterback Jacoby Brissett. Coaches: Flores, defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach George Godsey and assistant tight ends coach Mike Judge. Even general manager Chris Grier had scouting experience in New England, and assistant general manager Marvin Allen was a running back and scout for the Patriots.

South Florida Sun Sentinel

