Woman sentenced for fatal DWI crash in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY — A judge on Thursday sentenced a Kansas City woman to six years in prison after she was convicted of DWI in a December 2019...salinapost.com
KANSAS CITY — A judge on Thursday sentenced a Kansas City woman to six years in prison after she was convicted of DWI in a December 2019...salinapost.com
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0