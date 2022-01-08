ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Woman sentenced for fatal DWI crash in Kansas City

Salina Post
Salina Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

KANSAS CITY — A judge on Thursday sentenced a Kansas City woman to six years in prison after she was convicted of DWI in a December 2019...

Salina Post

